SINGAPORE – In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable tourism, solar-powered electric boats will soon cruise the Singapore River. Manufactured by local maritime start-up Pyxis, these innovative vessels, known as Pyxis R ferries, will replace half of river cruise operator WaterB’s fleet by the end of 2025.

According to the latest Straits Times report, two of these solar-powered boats will begin service by April 2025, with eight more joining the fleet over the year. This transition marks a significant step in reducing the environmental impact of Singapore’s popular river cruises while offering passengers a quieter, smoother, and more eco-friendly experience.

A green shift for the Singapore River fleet

The Pyxis R ferries are equipped with solar panels that can generate around 22 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity each day, enough to power 20 HDB flats for a day. Not only do these vessels harness energy while docked in the afternoon, but they also minimise reliance on Singapore’s electricity grid.

According to Pyxis founder Tommy Phun, the power needed to operate each ferry is equivalent to the energy used by just three or four hairdryers. The incorporation of vehicle-to-grid technology into the Pyxis R ferries sets them apart, enabling them to return excess renewable energy to the grid, effectively turning the boats into floating solar farms during sunny afternoons.

With this cutting-edge technology, Pyxis envisions a future where these ferries contribute to powering micro-waterfront projects and events, such as those held on floating piers. This innovative approach not only helps transport passengers but also benefits the areas where the boats operate, further solidifying Singapore’s commitment to green energy solutions.

Economic and environmental benefits for WaterB

The shift to solar-powered ferries is a significant cost-saving initiative for WaterB, the river cruise operator. Darren Tan, director of WaterB, estimates that the adoption of solar-powered ferries will reduce long-term operating costs by 30 to 40 per cent, thanks to the energy generated from the boats themselves. Even on rainy days, the solar panels are expected to power at least half of WaterB’s daily operations, making the ferries a highly efficient addition to the fleet.

Passengers can book a river cruise on these green vessels for $28 per adult and $18 per child, with trips operating between Clarke Quay, Boat Quay, and Marina Bay.

Beyond the financial benefits, Tan highlighted the quieter, more stable ride provided by the electric ferries, enhancing the passenger experience. This aligns with WaterB’s commitment to sustainable tourism, as the new vessels are designed to reduce their environmental footprint while providing an improved service for tourists and locals alike.

Paving the way for clean energy in Singapore’s maritime sector

At the official launch event held at the ArtScience Museum on March 17, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng praised Pyxis and WaterB for their collaboration in introducing this pioneering technology. He emphasised that the integration of vehicle-to-grid capabilities into these vessels represents a significant step towards building a more resilient and efficient energy ecosystem in Singapore.

This initiative not only showcases Singapore’s maritime sector’s ability to merge traditional operations with cutting-edge technology but also sets a new standard for clean energy solutions in the tourism industry. As more solar-powered boats hit the Singapore River, the city-state will continue to lead the way in sustainable maritime practices, offering both eco-conscious and enjoyable experiences to visitors.