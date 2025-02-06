Singapore News

Singapore ranks 9th in QS World Future Skills Index, 3rd in Asia-Pacific

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 6, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore has secured the ninth position globally in the QS World Future Skills Index, a ranking that assesses how well countries are prepared to meet the changing demands of the global job market.

Within the Asia-Pacific region, Singapore ranked third with an overall score of 88.1, placing it ahead of South Korea (87.3) but behind Australia, which led the region with a score of 93.3.

Singapore also secured ninth place in the Skills Fit indicator with a score of 83.2. This category measures how effectively a country’s education system aligns with the needs of employers.

In the Future of Work index, which evaluates a country’s ability to recruit talent with skills relevant to emerging job markets, Singapore ranked 10th. This suggests that while the nation remains competitive, there is room for further enhancement in adapting to evolving employment trends.

Although Singapore did not break into the top 10 for the Economic Transformation and Academic Readiness indices, it still performed well in these categories, scoring 85.4 and 91.7, respectively.

These figures indicate a solid foundation in both economic adaptability and academic excellence, although continued efforts in innovation and industry-academic collaboration will be essential to maintaining its position in the global talent landscape.

