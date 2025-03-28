SINGAPORE: Singapore has secured the fifth spot globally in the 2025 FM Resilience Index, emerging as the most resilient country in Asia. The country’s strong performance is attributed to its proactive measures in climate readiness and its robust approach to cybersecurity.

The FM Resilience Index, now in its 12th edition, assessed 130 countries and territories using 18 equally weighted factors. These factors covered macroeconomic indicators like inflation and education, as well as various physical and technological risks, including exposure to climate events, fire risks, and cyber threats.

Singapore’s notable ranking is partly driven by its continued advancements in climate risk management. Despite its geographic vulnerability to rising sea levels and extreme weather, the nation has consistently implemented sustainable urban planning strategies. Initiatives such as extensive water conservation programs, investments in renewable energy, and the integration of green infrastructure have strengthened its climate resilience.

The report commended Singapore’s forward-thinking policies, highlighting efforts like the enhancement of coastal defenses and the promotion of clean energy solutions. These initiatives have positioned Singapore as a leader in mitigating the effects of climate change, setting a benchmark for other nations in the region.

In addition to its environmental resilience, Singapore excelled in the index’s cyber risk quality category, placing among the top 10 globally. This new measure, introduced in the 2025 edition, combines proprietary data from client site visits with insights from the United Nations’ Global Cybersecurity Index.

Singapore’s investment in robust cybersecurity infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and public-private partnerships has enhanced its digital resilience. The country’s commitment to developing its cybersecurity talent pool and fostering regional cooperation further bolstered its performance in this category.

While Denmark retained its position at the top of the global rankings, Singapore’s consistent focus on security and technological innovation has made it a standout in the Asia-Pacific region.