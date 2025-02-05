Singapore News

Singapore ranks #2 for online safety in Southeast Asia, but Telegram scams surge in 2024

ByGemma Iso

February 5, 2025

SINGAPORE: The city-state has secured a notable achievement in cybersecurity, ranking second in Southeast Asia for the lowest proportion of users affected by web threats in 2024, according to Kaspersky’s recent report featured in Singapore Business Review’s latest press release.

Singapore’s success in maintaining strong online safety is attributed to enhanced cybersecurity protocols, ongoing government support, and a society increasingly aware of the importance of cyber hygiene and vigilance. These measures have helped protect users from rising cyber threats plaguing the region.

However, one notable concern has emerged — Telegram scams. In the first half of 2024 alone, cases involving Telegram-based scams surged by a staggering 137.5%. As the popularity of digital messaging platforms increases, scammers adapt with more sophisticated methods to target users.

The problem extends beyond individuals. In November 2024, over 100 public officials fell victim to malicious campaigns powered by artificial intelligence. These officials were sent blackmail emails, which included deepfake images that placed them in compromising situations, highlighting the growing sophistication of cybercrime.

See also  SG installs safety nets to combat financial sector cyber issues

In response to these mounting threats, Singapore launched the Critical Infrastructure Defence Exercise, a comprehensive cybersecurity initiative incorporating live AI models for cyber defence training. This exercise aims to bolster the country’s readiness against evolving cyber risks.

Looking ahead, Singapore plans to further strengthen its cybersecurity framework by introducing the Digital Infrastructure Act, which is set to roll out later this year.

As Yeo Siang Tiong, Kaspersky’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, aptly puts it: “Web safety and a strong cyber posture are not just technical necessities but the foundation of trust and resilience in our digital future.”

Singapore’s proactive approach to digital security is a model for other nations navigating the challenges of an increasingly interconnected world.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByGemma Iso

