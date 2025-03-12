Business

Singapore ranked first across SEA for funding for women-led tech startups despite massive 72% decline

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 12, 2025

SINGAPORE: Women-led tech startups in Singapore secured $114 million in funding in 2024, making it the highest-funded city for female entrepreneurs in Southeast Asia, according to a report by Tracxn. However, this figure represents a steep 72% decline from 2023, highlighting a challenging year for female-led ventures in the region.

The report pointed to a significant downturn in funding for women-led startups across Southeast Asia. Total investments plummeted by 65% to $198 million in 2024, accounting for just 6% of the $3.09 billion raised in the region’s broader tech ecosystem. Analysts attribute the decline to reduced late-stage funding and shifting investor priorities towards profitability.

Singapore’s early-stage funding saw a substantial drop, declining 39% year-over-year from $190 million in 2023 to $115 million in 2024. However, there was a silver lining in seed-stage investments, which rose by 20% to $82.9 million, although still 30% below 2022 levels. The most striking trend was the complete absence of late-stage funding for women-led startups in 2024.

This is in sharp contrast to the $311 million raised in late-stage rounds the previous year, underscoring the difficulties in scaling female-led ventures in the current investment climate.

Among different tech sectors, blockchain startups stood out, securing $133 million in funding—a staggering 391% increase from 2023. This growth came even as traditionally dominant sectors like FinTech and Enterprise Applications faced steep declines. FinTech startups raised $91 million, marking a 79% year-over-year drop, while Enterprise Applications funding plunged by 74% to $60.6 million, reflecting weakened investor confidence in the sector.

See also  Singaporean uni student wants to earn over S$6K salary in the tech industry but is worried his GPA might affect his chances

Despite the overall funding slowdown, Singapore remains the most attractive hub for women-led startups in Southeast Asia. Key investors such as Antler, Wavemaker Impact, Vertex Ventures, and SEEDS Capital continued to provide critical support to early-stage startups.

Additionally, acquisitions of women-led startups in Singapore doubled to six in 2024, indicating sustained interest in female-led businesses. However, no initial public offerings (IPOs) were recorded for the second consecutive year, reflecting ongoing challenges in achieving large-scale exits.

While the sharp drop in overall funding underscores a tougher fundraising environment, Singapore’s continued leadership in the region signals strong investor confidence in the city’s female entrepreneurs. The resilience of early-stage funding and increased acquisitions suggest that women-led startups continue to attract attention, even amid economic headwinds.

With investors shifting focus to profitability and later-stage funding drying up, women-led startups may need to explore alternative financing strategies or prioritize sustainable growth models to thrive in the evolving tech landscape.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Flying cars may hit the sky next year as XPeng plans mass production of its AI-integrated ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’

March 12, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

AI upskilling emerges as a ‘workplace imperative’ across industries, new report reveals

March 11, 2025 Gemma Iso
Business

Tesla shares plunge 15% in biggest single-day drop since 2020 amid EV demand concerns; post-Trump election gains wiped out

March 11, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Malaysia

Debate over English fluency in Malaysian job market stirs strong opinions online

March 12, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle

S’poreans are worried about difficulty of finding a corporate job after 40

March 12, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Personal Finance

M’sian man faces job offer dilemma: Should you accept one while waiting for better options?

March 12, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
In the Hood

From delivery to destiny: Food delivery rider rescues kitten on busy road—netizens react

March 12, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.