Business

Singapore raises salary criteria for hiring foreign professionals

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore has announced tightening rules for hiring foreign executives and professionals. Starting January next year, the salary criteria for employment passes, typically granted to high-paid professionals, will increase.

Currently set at S$5,000, the new threshold will require foreigners to earn S$5,600 or more per month to qualify for employment passes. For professionals in the financial sector, the qualifying salary will see a steeper hike, rising from S$5,500 to S$6,200.

These adjustments aim to ensure that Employment Pass (EP) holders contribute significantly to the workforce, with the Ministry of Manpower painting the move as a bid to prioritize high-quality foreign talent and address concerns about foreign labor and competition for job opportunities among the local population.

Singapore has been a favoured location for regional headquarters of foreign firms. However, the influx of foreign workers has been a persistent concern for locals.

The Ministry of Manpower explained that these adjustments are essential to “maintain a level playing field for locals.”

See also  Judge dismisses SDP's Pofma appeal relating to local PMET employment statistics

As of June last year, Singapore had 197,300 foreigners on employment passes out of a total foreign workforce of about 1.5 million in a country with a population of 5.9 million.

The government has raised the salary floor for hiring foreigners three times since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, with the most recent adjustment, from S$4,500 to S$5,000, taking effect in September last year.

The latest change has been positioned to continue Singapore’s approach to managing its labour market amid global uncertainties.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

After reportedly firing over 80% of staff, Qoo10 now under investigation for delayed payments

September 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

PwC teams up with AI firms to enhance legal services at NewLaws

September 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore among APAC companies that prefer hybrid work while China and India push for 5-days office work

September 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.