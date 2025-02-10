SINGAPORE: The city-state’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is reinforcing the critical role of employers in ensuring that its Overseas Markets Immersion Programme (OMIP) delivers significant results. The initiative, launched last year, encourages employers to send local employees—many of whom have limited overseas exposure—to work in international markets. The objective is to bolster employee development and equip Singaporean organizations with the competitive edge needed for global expansion.

A strategic approach to employee development

According to an article by HRD Asia, OMIP aims to build a globally competitive workforce by offering local employees the opportunity to gain international experience. However, MOM says it’s not just about sending employees abroad for routine business tasks. To prevent the programme from being used as a cost-cutting measure, MOM has implemented several safeguards to ensure that the initiative contributes meaningfully to both the employee’s career and the company’s growth.

The first safeguard requires employers to submit a business growth or transformation plan, demonstrating how the overseas posting aligns with the company’s global expansion strategy. Additionally, organizations must present a detailed on-the-job training plan outlining the skills and competencies employees will acquire during their overseas posting. These plans must be approved by the Workforce Singapore (WSG) or the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), ensuring that the programme is used for genuine employee development.

A comprehensive career development framework

MOM also emphasizes the importance of a long-term development framework for participating employees. Employers must outline a Career Development Plan (CDP) that spans the next 24 months. This plan details the employee’s potential career trajectory upon completing their overseas posting, reinforcing the value of the experience. Both trainees and supervisors must acknowledge the CDP, ensuring that all parties are committed to the employee’s growth throughout the programme.

By setting these clear expectations, MOM aims to ensure that the overseas experience results in tangible career advancement for employees, not just a temporary overseas assignment. Employers are expected to fulfil these criteria, underscoring the importance of dedicated follow-through to maximize the programme’s benefits.

Inclusive and impact-driven programme with long-term goals

With a $16 million budget, OMIP is set to send up to 250 local employees abroad for up to two years. The programme is designed to be inclusive, with applications assessed based on merit and potential impact rather than the company’s size. This ensures that even small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can participate and benefit from a globally-oriented workforce.

MOM plans to review the outcomes of OMIP in 2026, with success measured by the number of local employees placed in overseas postings and the number of companies expanding into new international markets. Through OMIP, MOM hopes to provide Singaporeans with valuable overseas work experience while empowering companies to build teams capable of driving global business growth.