Singapore police to launch new SPF Cyber Command unit as AI-powered scams and crypto fraud become increasingly sophisticated

SINGAPORE: Singapore is giving its fight against scams and cybercrime a major upgrade, with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) launching a new Cyber Command in July, bringing together its scam-fighting, cybercrime, and intelligence units under one roof as online threats become more organised and harder to track.

The announcement came during an anti-scam conference on May 11, where Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said the new frontline command will begin with about 200 officers before eventually expanding to more than 400.

The Cyber Command will absorb existing scam and cybercrime teams already operating within SPF, including the Anti-Scam Command and the cybercrime unit under the Criminal Investigation Department. Instead of several units working in parallel, Singapore now wants one central force focused on digital threats.

Scam syndicates today move fast, cross borders easily, and increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI), fake websites, and cryptocurrency to cover their tracks. Authorities are no longer dealing with isolated fraudsters sending random messages. Many cases now involve organised networks running operations like businesses.

According to a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) report, Mr Goh described the Cyber Command as the “tip of the spear” against cyber threats, but beyond the strong language, the bigger point is that Singapore is trying to shorten the time between detecting a scam and shutting it down.

Real-time action instead of just cleanup work

One major feature of the new command will be a cyber operations centre designed to detect suspicious activity in real time. The centre will monitor phishing campaigns, trace scam infrastructure and identify tools used by syndicates, including fake websites and malicious phone numbers. SPF said officers will work to dismantle these operations before more victims lose money.

The police are also expanding cryptocurrency tracing capabilities, with officers from the anti-scam centre using blockchain intelligence tools to follow digital money trails and working with banks and financial institutions to recover stolen funds where possible.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lee Hua Sheng said SPF’s crypto tracing team has handled more than 2,800 cases since March 2025. He explained that investigators are switching from reacting after victims lose money to trying to stop losses earlier.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shariff Munshi said scammers usually move cryptocurrency across multiple wallets and countries within seconds to make tracing harder.

Special Constable Bryant Neo added that many victims are drawn in by promises of fast profits. He warned that people frequently assume stolen crypto can be recovered easily, but that is rarely guaranteed.

Scam numbers fell, but the threat is still growing

Singapore recorded 37,308 scam cases last year, down from the 51,501 reported in 2024. On paper, that looks encouraging, but officials are not relaxing just yet.

The anti-scam centre has recovered more than S$730 million since 2019, but authorities say that criminals continue to adapt fast through AI tools, social engineering, and automated systems. Mr Goh also pointed to an Interpol report, which found AI-enabled fraud can be up to 4.5 times more profitable than traditional scams.

That warning lands differently in Singapore because the country runs heavily on digital systems and public confidence. Almost everything from banking to government services now happens online. Singapore’s high internet use and strong social trust also make it attractive to scammers posing as banks, officials, or legitimate businesses.

SPF said the Cyber Command will also work more closely with overseas law enforcement agencies and private companies. This includes sharing intelligence and targeting the infrastructure supporting scam syndicates operating across borders.

Online scams are now evolving like tech startups

Singapore’s anti-scam push has steadily expanded over the years through tougher laws, platform regulations and public education campaigns. The Online Criminal Harms Act and Protection from Scams Act were both introduced as authorities tried to keep pace with online threats.

Setting up an entire Cyber Command suggests scams and cybercrime are no longer treated as side threats linked to technology. They are becoming central policing challenges in their own right.

The uncomfortable reality is that scams are now evolving like tech startups, testing methods fast, scaling quickly, and adapting the moment authorities close one loophole.

Singapore’s response appears to be moving in the same direction: faster systems, specialised officers and stronger coordination before scams spiral further.

Public vigilance still matters as well. Technology can help track syndicates, but most scams still begin with an unassuming message, phone call, or fake promise that catches someone off guard, so the smartest defence may still be to slow down before clicking, transferring money, or chasing deals that sound too good to be true.