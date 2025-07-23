Singapore passport remains world’s most powerful in July 2025 ranking

SINGAPORE: Singapore has once again topped the global passport rankings.

According to the Henley Passport Index for July 2025, the Singapore passport holds on to its title as the most powerful passport in the world, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations.

The index, published by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, is widely recognised as a benchmark for global passport strength. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and assesses the number of destinations passport holders can enter without a prior visa.

Coming in just behind Singapore are Japan and South Korea, both tied in second place with 190 visa-free destinations. These three Asian powerhouses have consistently ranked near the top of the index in recent years.

In third place are seven European countries — Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain — each offering passport holders access to 189 countries without needing a visa in advance.

India climbed several spots to reach 77th place, thanks to expanded bilateral travel agreements.

At the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list, with its citizens able to travel visa-free to only 25 destinations.