// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
29.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ [email protected] (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

Singapore passport remains world’s most powerful in July 2025 ranking

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Singapore has once again topped the global passport rankings.

According to the Henley Passport Index for July 2025, the Singapore passport holds on to its title as the most powerful passport in the world, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations.

The index, published by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, is widely recognised as a benchmark for global passport strength. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and assesses the number of destinations passport holders can enter without a prior visa.

Coming in just behind Singapore are Japan and South Korea, both tied in second place with 190 visa-free destinations. These three Asian powerhouses have consistently ranked near the top of the index in recent years.

In third place are seven European countries — Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain — each offering passport holders access to 189 countries without needing a visa in advance.

See also  Customer rejects service from Malay hair stylist; says he'll return when Chinese hair stylist available: 'Blatant racism in Singapore?' — Netizen

India climbed several spots to reach 77th place, thanks to expanded bilateral travel agreements.

At the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list, with its citizens able to travel visa-free to only 25 destinations.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Maid says, ‘My employer wants me to wake up early and work on time, but she never lets me sleep on time’

SINGAPORE: One foreign domestic helper took to Facebook to...

21-year-old arrested and charged for molesting 12-year-old on board MRT train

A 21-year-old man was charged in court today (July...

Man caught smuggling over 2,500 red-eared slider turtles from SG to Bengaluru

SINGAPORE: A man was apprehended at the Kempegowda International...

Maid asks for later curfew and nearly S$2k cash advance to buy latest iPhone, employer unsure whether to say yes

SINGAPORE: An employer was surprised when her helper, nearing...

Business

Netizen questions if SPH Media staff celebrated for ‘keeping print alive’ were also affected by layoffs

SINGAPORE: A netizen online has questioned whether SPH Media...

EC centre worker says ‘distasteful’ comments from ‘entitled parents’ are taking a toll on their mental health

SINGAPORE: A local Redditor who works in a public...

Students beat AI models on top maths problems, even as models hit gold-level scores for the first time

SYDNEY: Despite Google and OpenAI's generative AI models achieving...

SingPost completes S$177.9M sale of entire freight forwarding business

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) has divested its entire...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore