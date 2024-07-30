Home News

Singapore overtakes Sweden to claim 5th spot in global startup rankings

ByJewel Stolarchuk

July 30, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore has secured the 5th position in a ranking of the top countries around the world for startups, surpassing Sweden and positioning itself to potentially challenge Canada’s 4th place next year.

Over the past five years, Singapore has ascended 16 spots in StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index, marking it as the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in the world. This rapid rise underscores the nation’s commitment to fostering a robust environment for entrepreneurial ventures.

According to StartupBlink, Singapore’s score has now doubled that of China, firmly establishing it as Asia’s leading startup ecosystem. This progress follows its previous milestone in 2022 when it surpassed China in the rankings. The latest index awarded Singapore a score of 37.736, highlighting its exceptional business environment, where it ranked 3rd globally.

The organization’s report praised Singapore as a “model for innovation,” emphasizing its status as a preferred hub for startups in Asia due to its financial stability, pro-business policies, and advantageous tax regulations.

“Singapore is a model for innovation and another great example of a relatively small country that massively over-performs. The country has become a location of choice for the incorporation of startups operating in Asia due to its financial stability, pro-business approach, and tax policies. Because Singapore has a small market and population, its ecosystem’s growth depends on scaling overseas. This aspect gives the ecosystem a unique regional perspective from the start,” added StartupBlink.

In addition to its national success, Singapore City has also advanced in the city rankings, moving up four places to 16th. This improvement places it ahead of Shenzhen, now ranked 18th, and makes it the 6th highest-ranked city in the Asia-Pacific region.

TISG/

Featured photo by Deposit Photos

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Which Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) registration method is the fastest way to get you on Malaysian road?

November 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng granted leave amid legal troubles

November 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

RI student launches petition to remove principal due to rumours of proposed changes

November 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Entertainment

BABYMONSTER takes the spotlight on variety show to charm their way into their fans’ hearts on ‘Running Man’

November 4, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

NewJeans Unplugged: Members share their heartfelt reflections in a candid Vogue Korea chat session

November 4, 2024 Lydia Koh
Asia Fashion

Legendary Indian designer Rohit Bal passes away at 63, leaving a lasting legacy in fashion

November 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia Business & Economy

TikTok tycoon tops the billionaires list, but other Chinese billionaires are fading away due to “difficult year” in economy & stock market

November 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.