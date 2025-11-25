// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
29.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Google logo
Photo: Facebook/Life at Google
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Singapore orders Apple and Google to block ‘gov.sg’ spoofing on messaging platforms

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s police force has issued implementation directives to Apple and Google, requiring both companies to roll out new safeguards by Sunday (Nov 30) to curb criminals from impersonating government agencies on their messaging platforms.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the move aims to protect the public from a rising wave of impersonation scams. Since July last year, government agencies have been using the “gov.sg” sender address for SMS messages to help the public distinguish official messages from fraudulent ones. However, this safeguard does not extend to Apple’s iMessage or Google Messages.

While government agencies do not send SMS messages using the “gov.sg” identity on these two platforms, officials noted that some members of the public may still assume that any message appearing to come from “gov.sg” on iMessage or Google Messages is genuine.

Authorities have observed a recent surge in such impersonation scams. According to the statement, more than 120 cases involved scammers posing as SingPost and sending text messages through these platforms.

See also  Transport Minister promises that Govt will do all it can to help the workers who are axed from SIA

Given these developments, MHA said it is necessary to introduce additional protective measures to stop criminals from exploiting the two messaging services.

Under the implementation directives, Apple and Google must prevent accounts and groups from displaying “gov.sg” or the names of government agencies or filter out such information entirely. They must also ensure that messages from unknown senders display phone numbers prominently instead of account names, making it easier for users to identify suspicious messages.

Both companies have confirmed they will comply with the directives.

Authorities also urged the public to regularly update their messaging apps to ensure they are using the latest versions equipped with these new protections.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Johor-Singapore SEZ meant to be a ‘regional champion,’ not just an ‘industrial park with a nicer brochure’

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong once called the...

Fish farm owner alerts police about teenagers illegally fishing at night

SINGAPORE: A fishing pond in Pasir Ris became the...

Singaporean elderly man and companion trapped in Thailand flooding and missed flight home

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old Singaporean, together with his friends, were...

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

Business

Most young Singaporeans say they feel stressed over how much to gift in wedding Ang Bao

SINGAPORE: As Singapore heads into the year-end wedding season,...

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

‘Is burnout culture real in SG?’: Woman says she and 90% of her friends are struggling with exhaustion

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman recently shared on social media...

Former Indonesian president says the next unicorn may emerge from Southeast Asia

Former Indonesian president Joko Widodo said Southeast Asia could...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //