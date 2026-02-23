‘Singapore no longer feels like home’ — Man nearing 40 contemplates moving overseas

SINGAPORE: A local man nearing his 40s has sparked conversation online after sharing that Singapore “no longer feels like home” to him.

Writing on SGWhispers on Friday (Feb 20), he admitted that while he holds a strong passport and earns a relatively good salary, he feels strangely out of place in the very country that raised him.

“Many friends have asked me why, despite being almost in my 40s, I have not purchased a property yet. If I have to be honest, I feel like I am stuck in Singapore,” he wrote.

“With the rising cost of living, the rat race, and hot weather, I don’t feel like this is where I should stay forever. Not to mention that the rat race here/tough job market/burnout from work didn’t really help.”

The man also mentioned that he has seriously contemplated relocating or at least splitting his time between Singapore and another country such as Taiwan, Thailand, or Japan. The idea of a slower pace, a different culture, or even a change in climate seems increasingly appealing to him as he approaches 40.

“I know I shouldn’t complain, as there are also things to be grateful for, like safety and a small circle of friends here.”

“Singapore, like any other country, has its pros and cons.”

The post has resonated with some netizens who say they, too, have quietly wrestled with similar thoughts about moving to another country.

“I couldn’t agree more,” one commenter said. “I’m feeling stuck, and no matter how hard I work, there’s no growth because of rising costs.”

“Go to those countries and explore new possibilities,” another advised. “If you choose a country with a currency weaker than the Singapore dollar, you get the bang-for-the-buck experience of becoming an instant millionaire.”

Others, however, had a different opinion. Compared to other countries, one user said that Singapore is much better in almost all aspects.

“You should try living overseas for a while. Get a 1–2 year posting. To be honest, having lived overseas for a couple of years (Europe and Asia), I am very thankful for what I have in SG,” they wrote.

“A stable government, a roof over our heads, government support systems (e.g., working mum grants for childcare), safety when I’m walking on the streets at night, great work-life balance, and a salary that allows me to enjoy good food and travelling with my family whenever I want,” they added.

Another echoed this view, stating, “Complains about the rat race, burnout, and job market, but mentions Japan as an option for relocation? Singapore, like any other country, has its pros and cons.”

“As some of the other comments have suggested, try living overseas for an extended time (not as a tourist but as a local), and you might have a different perspective of Singapore or realise that Singapore is definitely not the place for you.”

