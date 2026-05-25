Singapore National Day Parade 2026: Up to 6 tickets can be applied for via SingPass; organisers warn against scams and scalping

SINGAPORE: The race for National Day Parade (NDP) tickets is back, but this year, being fast to get them will not improve anyone’s chances. Unlike concert sales or limited-edition launches, NDP tickets aren’t given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, applications will go through a ballot after the window closes.

Applications for NDP 2026 tickets opened at 12 pm on May 23 and will remain open until 12 pm on June 6. Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for tickets to either of the two preview shows on Jul 25 and Aug 1, or the main parade on Aug 9.

The application process will take place only through the official NDP channel and requires Singpass verification or scanning the QR code below to access the application form:

NDP 2026 Ticket Application QR code

Organisers stressed that applications submitted through other links or forms shouldn’t be trusted. This warning follows almost every major public event: Scams move fast wherever demand appears.

One application, one ballot opportunity

Applicants can request two, four, or six tickets. Each person gets only one ballot opportunity. If multiple applications are submitted, organisers said only the latest entry will count, while earlier attempts will be discarded.

Successful applicants will receive notifications between Jun 15 and Jun 17 through official government channels only. SMS messages and email notifications will be sent from gov.sg and [email protected], or from approved email addresses listed by organisers. Messages from elsewhere should be treated with caution.

Organisers also reminded the public that tickets are strictly not for sale and warned that action will be taken against scalping and fraud.

A National Day show with missing favourites, but with new features

NDP 2026 marks the parade’s return to the National Stadium for the first time since 2016.

This year’s edition promises several additions, including a live indoor drone show, three new songs and a nationwide treasure hunt leading up to National Day. The organisers also said civilian participation will be the largest seen in more than a decade.

Some long-time crowd favourites, however, will sit this one out. The Red Lions parachute display, military aircraft flypast and mobile column involving military, police and civil defence vehicles will not return this year due to operational and safety reasons.

Still staying are familiar ceremonial moments such as the state flag flypast, Feu de Joie, and the presidential gun salute, which will take place at Kallang Basin for the first time.

The ballot keeps the focus on participation rather than competition

The ticket ballot may feel less exciting than a fast online scramble, but it removes the pressure to queue and reduces the advantage of speed, multiple devices or automated attempts.

For a national event built around broad public access, that approach keeps the focus where it belongs: participation rather than competition.

If there is one practical takeaway, it is to apply once, use official channels, and ignore messages promising shortcuts, because, as National Day comes every year, scams do too.