SINGAPORE: Singapore has been ranked the 15th best city globally for studying abroad in the 2025 edition of the ‘Best Study Abroad Cities’ ranking by international education market consulting firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The country has also emerged as the top destination in Southeast Asia, reflecting its growing appeal as a premier education hub.

Released on Tuesday (18 June), the QS ranking evaluates 150 cities worldwide based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including student feedback, university quality, affordability, livability, employment opportunities, and diversity.

For the sixth consecutive year, London retains its position as the best city for international students. The top five is rounded out by Tokyo, Seoul, Munich, and Melbourne, respectively.

These cities have consistently ranked highly due to their world-class universities, vibrant cultural scenes, and extensive student support services.

Singapore has excelled particularly in terms of “attractiveness,” securing the 11th position globally in this indicator.

This measure reflects the city’s appeal based on factors such as safety, quality of life, and the overall environment, which are critical considerations for international students.

Singapore also performed well in the “student perspective” category, ranking 14th globally, leading all Asian cities.

This category assesses the student experience based on surveys, highlighting positive feedback from the student community regarding their educational and social experiences in Singapore.

However, despite these strong performances, Singapore faces challenges in terms of affordability.

It ranked 125th out of 150 cities for cost, indicating that high living expenses remain a significant concern for students considering studying in Singapore.

The city’s high cost of living and tuition fees can be a deterrent despite its strong educational reputation and quality of life.

This year’s QS ranking includes 36 Asian cities, demonstrating the continent’s growing prominence in global higher education.

Of these, 27 cities have improved their positions, four have maintained their previous rankings, and five have seen a decline.

Mainland China leads with the highest number of cities featured, totalling eight. Taiwan follows with five cities, while India and Indonesia each have four cities listed. /TISG