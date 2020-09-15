Singapore must stay vigilant against terrorism threats: Dr Ng Eng Hen

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a Facebook post on the 19th anniversary on Friday of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen stressed the importance of remaining vigilant against terrorism threats.

The four coordinated attacks with hijacked aircraft by the terrorist group Al Qaeda on Sept 11, 2001 became the single deadliest terrorist incident in history, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths, more than 25,000 injuries and at least US$10 billion in infrastructure and property damage, including the destruction of the World Trade Center.

As those in the US and abroad solemnly marked the anniversary, Dr Ng reminded Singaporeans about the need to remain on guard against terrorism. He wrote on Facebook:

“Despite the global pre-occupation about dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, Ministry of Defence, Singapore (Mindef) and the SAF remain vigilant against other known security threats. Today is an appropriate day to remind one and all that we still need to be on guard against terrorism.”

Sharing that the Singapore Armed Forces has committed more resources to build up stronger capabilities in intelligence as well as counter-terrorism units over the years, Dr Ng said that the SAF has also strengthened its links with the Home Team as well as with their partners in the region and beyond.

Warning about the threat of foreign fighters moving to this region even as the terrorist networks in the Middle East weaken, Dr Ng wrote: “Paradoxically, as terrorist networks in the Middle East weaken, returning and foreign fighters may move to our region and increase our threat levels. We will remain vigilant to protect Singapore and Singaporeans.”

