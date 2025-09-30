// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Personal Finance
1 min.Read

Singapore Mint launches ‘Lion Bullion’ investment-grade gold bars

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Mint has unveiled a new line of investment-grade gold bars, branded as Lion Bullion, featuring a distinctive lion pattern as its signature design. The collection offers investors a wide range of sizes, from one gram to one kilogram.

In a statement, the Singapore Mint said it worked with the world-renowned Swiss mint, Produits Artistiques Métaux Précieux (PAMP), to produce the series. Each bar is crafted to the highest purity standards and comes with digital authentication.

Every minted piece is individually sealed, numbered, and digitally labelled, enabling investors to quickly verify authenticity.

Investors can access the Singapore Mint’s secure online platform to check live market prices and obtain detailed information on their holdings. All Lion Bullion bars are produced on demand to ensure stringent quality control and authenticity checks.

“Through Lion Bullion, investors can now securely own physical gold with the highest quality assurance standards backed by the Singapore Mint,” the company said.

The bars are exempt from Goods and Services Tax (GST) and are sold exclusively through the Singapore Mint. Buyers may choose to have their purchases delivered, collected in person at retail outlets, or stored at the Singapore Mint’s secure vaults.

To support liquidity, the Mint has also introduced a streamlined buyback service with transparent pricing. For bars held in its vaults, investors can execute transactions directly through the online platform for faster settlement.

To mark the launch, customers purchasing at least 10 ounces of Lion Bullion products will receive complimentary vault storage until Jun 30 next year. Additionally, the first 1,000 customers placing orders of one ounce or more will receive a free limited-edition base metal Lion medallion.

