Sports

Singapore men’s team to battle against Japan in the 2025 FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup quarterfinals

ByAiah Bathan

March 31, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s men’s basketball team will play against Japan in the quarterfinals of the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup, making another impressive tournament performance. In 2023, Singapore also reached the quarterfinals in the same event. 

In their previous match over Hong Kong, China, the host country won with a final scoreline of 21-16. However, they were defeated by top-seeded Magnolia with scores of 22-10. 

With this, Haribon Espinosa from the Singapore men’s team expressed, “It was a tough loss, but we still have high hopes, and we’re still in high spirits. Mongolia is a tough team, a really experienced team. We’re undersized, but our effort will always be there. That’s the thing, so whichever team we face in the quarter-finals, I think we’ll have a fighting chance because of our effort. We just have to tidy a few things offensively.

My teammates always give me the confidence to shoot. So they always tell me that whenever I’m open, whenever I feel like taking the shot, I should take it. I got that shot (the winning 2-pointer against Hong Kong) because of my teammates because they always gIve me the confidence to shoot. After this, we’re going to have a team meeting, get some food, go straight to sleep, and then get back tomorrow.” 

Despite the loss to Mongolia, Singapore placed second in Pool A due to Hong Kong’s 22-8 defeat to Mongolia. With this, Singapore will now face Pool C’s leading group, Japan, who defeated defending champions Australia. 

John Charles Dillon Smith from the Australia men’s team admitted, “We’re disappointed because the plan was to win the first two games. Japan played an awesome game, so it’s credit to them. But for us, it’s the same message. We still have to win three games tomorrow to be the tournament champions and win a gold. It just depends on the teams we play, but we’re still ready. There’s no question [that] there’s a lot of areas for improvement for us. We know we can be one of the best teams in the world if we put it all together. So any time we lose, it’s an underperformance, and we have to re-evaluate.”

More so, Ryo Ozawa from the Japan men’s team stated: “We knew that the Australian team is pretty good so we were focused on what we needed to do, and we did it for this game. We didn’t do anything special (in training), but during our training camp before the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup and also during this event, we had a lot of communication, so that was probably the key to the game. For the first game (against Iran), we just shot the ball in. For the second game, we knew that Australia would be trying to stop me, so we kind of worked on what they were going to do. We kind of knew what they were going to do, so we adjusted to that.” 

See also  FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup 2023 to be held at Singapore Sports Hub

Moreover, in the women’s tournament, defending champions Australia remained in control, winning their games against the Philippines and Indonesia. The country is still undefeated as it prepares for its quarterfinal match with Thailand. 

Anneli Maley from the Australia women’s team remarked: “It was a really fun game. Tomorrow, we’re just going to come out and play Australian basketball. We have great team chemistry, and it’s all about sharing the ball, getting the right shot at the right time and playing hard. We love coming to Singapore; we love the community and the fans, so it’s always a special time to come out here and play a good brand of basketball.”

Here is the schedule of matches for the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2025 quarterfinals:

 

Men 

Women 
Mongolia VS Australia

New Zealand VS India

China VS Qatar

Japan VS Singapore

 China VS Vietnam

Australia VS Thailand

Mongolia VS Philippines

Japan VS Republic of Korea

All about the 2025 FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup

The 2025 FIBA 3×3 Cup is currently the eighth edition of the tournament and the fourth consecutive year that Singapore is the host country. 

In 2022, FIBA and Sport Singapore agreed to collaborate for a three-year partnership for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 events. This is organised by Kallang Alive Sport Management and is supported by Sports Singapore and the Basketball Association of Singapore. It is also sponsored by AirAsia and PARKROYAL on Beach Road. 

3×3 basketball, which is inspired by the global streetball styles, is the world’s top urban team sport. This is played with two teams of three players facing off on a half-basketball court. 

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

Chinese track and field star Wu Yanni claims title as Asia’s top female athlete

March 31, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2025 groupings have been officially announced

March 28, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Chinese track and field star Wu Yanni is set on breaking more records, admits Olympic win is not possible yet

March 28, 2025 Aiah Bathan

You missed

Travel

Top 10 must-see travel destinations every Singaporean must-have on their bucket list

March 31, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Featured News Lifestyle

‘I hate this company so much!’ — Intern upset about working 6 days a week for just S$600/month

March 31, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Sports

Chinese track and field star Wu Yanni claims title as Asia’s top female athlete

March 31, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Lifestyle

SG student in the UK surprised by how openly Britons express love to their parents

March 31, 2025 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.