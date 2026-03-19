Singapore man regrets leaving stressful corporate job for café service crew role, says the job is a ‘lot harder’

SINGAPORE: A local man who swapped his stressful corporate job for a service crew role at a neighbourhood café has admitted that the change turned out to be far more challenging than he ever expected.

In a post online, he explained that while the job “sounded easy” at first, it is actually far more physically and mentally demanding than it appears. During a typical shift, he said he has to entertain customers, manage the cash register, clean the café, wash dishes, and prepare and serve drinks.

“It sounds like a no-brainer job, but if you lump everything together, such as demanding/rude customers and having to manage five things in a go, it messes with your brain… it has with mine at least!” he wrote.

“I feel like it is a lot harder than the desk-bound jobs I have been doing almost all my life. At one point in my career before this, I was even managing a retail shop, but that did not seem as overbearing as this current job I’m holding.”

What made things worse, he said, was that some customers looked down on him and made him feel like a “useless, good-for-nothing person who’s lower than them.”

Less pay doesn’t mean less stress

Just like this young man, a lot of us think that quitting a stressful, well-paying job for a lower-paying one will magically make life easier. We often believe that making less money means less stress and more free time.

But in reality, it’s usually not like that. Earning less doesn’t automatically mean less pressure, and a job that seems “easier” can end up being just as tough, or even more stressful, than the one you’re trying to leave behind.

Career experts say jumping into a new job without really thinking it through is just asking for trouble.

Selecting your next career

According to job site Indeed, when choosing your next career, there are four key factors you need to consider to make sure the role is a good fit:

Passion

First and foremost, your next job should be something you’re genuinely interested in. If you’re not excited about learning and growing in the role, there’s a real chance you’ll end up miserable

Ask yourself if there’s another field that has always sparked your curiosity or that you wished you had explored before you pursued your career.

Proficiency

Next, consider what you’re good at. Pick a job that uses your skills or the experience you already have. Whether you’ve got a diploma, a degree, or some certifications, matching your abilities with your next job will make you a stronger candidate and boost your chances of doing well.

Pay

Salary is important too. Make sure the job pays enough to cover your everyday expenses and, ideally, lets you grow so you can move up in your career over time.

Priorities

Lastly, think about what matters to you personally. If having peace of mind, spending time with loved ones, or focusing on hobbies is important, choose a career that gives you that flexibility and balance.

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