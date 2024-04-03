Home News

Singapore leads Southeast Asia in tech funding with US$604M in 1Q24

April 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore remains at the forefront of technology funding in Southeast Asia, having secured an impressive US$604 million in the first quarter of 2024, according to data from Tracxn, outpacing other major cities such as Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, Taguig, and Watthana.

Among Southeast Asian cities, Jakarta followed Singapore with US$85.7 million in funding, while Ho Chi Minh secured US$33.2 million, Taguig with $32.1 million, and Watthana with US$11.0 million, respectively.

What sets Singapore apart is the total amount raised and the success of its homegrown tech startups.

Four Singaporean tech startups clinched the top spots for funding rounds in 1Q24, with Capillary leading the pack. In its Series D round, Capillary raised an impressive US$95 million, showcasing investor confidence in the local tech ecosystem.

The top five funding rounds were dominated by Singaporean startups, including DCS Card Centre, which secured US$75.2 million in Series D funding; Motorist, which secured US$60.0 million in Series A funding; and SINGAUTO, which secured US$45.0 million in Series A funding.

Tracxn data found that institutional investors played a pivotal role in nurturing the growth of tech startups in Singapore.

Based in Singapore, HashKey Capital and Golden Gate Ventures stood out as significant investors in seed-stage tech startups, with two and one investment, respectively, in 1Q24.

Prominent financial institutions like UOB and Openspace Ventures emerged as key players in funding early-stage tech startups.

UOB claimed the top spot as the leading institutional investor in 1Q24, while Openspace Ventures secured the third position. This underlines the robust support provided by both local and international investors in Singapore’s burgeoning tech scene.

Home News

Home News

Home News

Home News

Home News

