Singapore jobs with the highest expected pay raises in 2026: Healthcare and life sciences lead the way, while technology and AI continue to cut across sectors

SINGAPORE: Salary growth in Singapore is set to continue in 2026, but not evenly.

Some roles may see modest increases. Others could jump by double digits. According to Vulcan Post, Jan 29, based on the Michael Page Salary Guide Singapore 2026, expected pay raises range from 3% to 25%, depending on sector and role.

Most surveys point to average raises of 3% to 6%. That headline figure hides sharp gaps across industries. Demand, not loyalty, remains the key driver. Michael Page’s report shows that workers with scarce skills continue to command stronger pay growth. Employers are paying more to hire them. They are also paying more to keep them.

Across many sectors, baseline increments sit around 3% to 4%. That figure, however, changes for roles tied to regulation, technology, data, and specialised leadership.

Healthcare and life sciences stand out as offering average salary increases that are expected to range from 10% to 15%. For high-demand roles, pay increases could climb to 25%. These include regulatory, clinical, and commercial leadership positions. Tight talent supply and expanding compliance needs are among the factors cited in the report.

Engineering and manufacturing also show strong momentum. Average raises are in the 10 per cent to 15 per cent range; top roles can achieve a range of 20 per cent. Skilled job descriptions with hiring difficulty: Process engineer, R&D and quality assurance leaders.

Sales roles remain well rewarded. Roles in enterprise, SaaS and key account sales might see jumps of 20%. Firms are still willing to pay for those who can generate revenue and handle large clients.

Marketing is not just a campaign anymore. Growth marketing, brand strategy, and CRM roles are expected to see raises of 15% to 20%. Data skills now sit close to the core of the function.

Technology continues to cut across sectors. Average raises range from 6% to 10%, while roles in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud engineering, and cybersecurity may reach 18%. Demand remains strong as firms race to secure systems and manage data.

Banking and financial services show a similar pattern. A majority are in the 5%-8% range.

Compliance, digital transformation, and sustainability finance are notable roles with potential increases of 12% to 15%.

Legal professionals also see steady gains. Roles like regulatory, privacy, and technology counsel may see raises as high as 15%. As rules have stiffened, the legal risk has moved to the board level.

Procurement and supply chain roles sit closer to the lower end. Average increases range from 3% to 8%, with top roles reaching 12%.

Secretarial and business support roles show similar numbers, with most raises between 4% and 6%.

Human resources sits in the middle. Average increases are expected at 4% to 7%. HR business partners, total rewards, and learning leaders may see raises of up to 12%.

Sustainability and ESG roles continue to grow, though not evenly. Average increases range from 7% to 10%, with higher-end roles reaching 15%. Reporting, decarbonisation, and sustainable finance skills remain in demand.

Beyond job titles, the report highlights skills that employers are paying for. These skills often cut across roles and sectors.

Data analytics appears almost everywhere.

appears almost everywhere. Finance, marketing, HR, legal, and healthcare roles now expect comfort with data. In some cases, it is no longer optional.

roles now expect comfort with data. In some cases, it is no longer optional. Technology knowledge is spreading beyond IT teams.

knowledge is spreading beyond IT teams. Engineers work with automation.

work with automation. Supply chain teams use planning tools.

teams use planning tools. HR teams rely on workforce data. Legal teams deal with privacy and cyber risk.

rely on workforce data. Legal teams deal with privacy and cyber risk. Regulation also drives pay.

also drives pay. Healthcare, finance, legal, and sustainability roles all face tighter rules. Professionals who can manage compliance and risk are harder to replace.

The report lists the top skills by sector, and the signal is that workers with these skills are better placed to negotiate their pay. This matters now because wage pressure has not disappeared. Firms face higher costs. Workers face higher living expenses. Pay growth has become a key retention tool.

It also reflects a shift in how work is valued. General experience matters less than applied skills. Employers are paying for capability, not tenure. There is also a social angle. Pay gaps between roles may widen further. Workers in slower-growing sectors may feel left behind. That could shape career moves and retraining choices in the coming years.

The report does not claim that everyone will get a raise. Outcomes still depend on the company’s health and performance, as well as the scope of the role. But the direction is made clear for this year’s salary growth. As Michael Page’s data shows, “workers in demand are not only paid more but can also expect higher annual increments to keep them from switching to competition.”

In addition, AI often gets framed as a threat to jobs. The report, however, suggests a quieter truth. People who can work with technology remain in demand. Those who cannot may face slower growth. The message for workers is that skills matter. Timing matters. And in 2026, the gap between roles is likely to grow, not shrink.

