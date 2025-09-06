Singapore job postings in July fell 4.8% but remains ‘strong and healthy’: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Singapore job postings in July 2025 dropped by 4.8%, down 17.8% from last year and the sharpest monthly fall since February 2023, though the overall number of positions being filled remains 36% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The local unemployment rate held steady at 2.1%, and several industries still face skills shortages. However, “overall hiring remains strong and healthy above pre-pandemic levels,” said Indeed APAC Senior Economist Callam Pickering.

He noted, “The post-pandemic job boom in Singapore was so large that job postings could fall for three years and job creation would still be strong enough to keep the unemployment rate low.”

Still, the report noted that further declines could lead to softer labour market conditions in the months ahead.

Service-related jobs surged in July compared to pre-pandemic levels, with sports (+173%), pharmacy (+122%), and education (+117%) leading the rise. Job postings in the hospitality and tourism sector (+30%), civil engineering (+15.6%), and installation and maintenance (+9.5%) also increased, a stark contrast to declines seen three months ago. In comparison, healthcare and tech sectors showed weaker demand in July, with personal care and home health (-32.9%), dental (-31%), physicians & surgeons (-15.8%), and nursing (-8.6%) seeing declines. Job postings for IT infrastructure (-22.4%) and data and analytics (-19.6%) roles also dropped.

Pay transparency also fell in July. Indeed reported that only 21% of job postings on Indeed included salary information, down from the 30% average between 2023 and 2024. Driving roles had higher pay transparency rates at 64%, followed by beauty and wellness at 50%, while tech jobs, including data and analytics, recorded the lowest at 4.3%.

Mr Pickering said, “Pay information can often be critical to attracting candidates, and those employers who feature that information may enjoy a competitive advantage in what continues to be a tight labour market.” /TISG

