Photo: Depositphotos/ Shadow_of_light (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
1 min.Read

Singapore job postings fall again in April, yet remain above pre-pandemic levels, ahead of UK, NZ, & Canada

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore fell by 2.7% in April, marking the fourth monthly drop in a row. They were also down 16.6% compared to last year and at their lowest level since May 2021. Still, postings stand 41% above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from jobs site Indeed.

According to Indeed’s report, job postings in most sectors remained above pre-pandemic levels, with 14% of them more than double pre-pandemic levels. While some of the most severe skill shortages have eased, as fewer sectors now have postings twice their pre-pandemic numbers, overall demand from employers stayed high across most industries.

Notably, growth in logistics support job postings slowed from 10.9% in March to 5.9% in April, while demand for data analytics professionals jumped, rising from fourth to second among the top-performing job categories.

Over the past three years, only about one in five job categories recorded increases. Growth was seen in personal care and home health (+28.7%), data analytics (+9.5%), industrial engineering (+6.9%), logistic support (+5.9%), and mechanical engineering (+5.1%). However, these gains were offset by sharp drops in cleaning and sanitation (-55.7%), childcare (-38.8%), pharmacy (-38.8%), and driving (-25.8%).

Photo: Indeed

Still, the city-state is faring well compared to most advanced economies. Job postings in the UK, New Zealand, and Canada have dropped below pre-pandemic levels, while the US hovers just above its baseline. Singapore trails behind faster-growing markets like India and Italy and is tracking closely with Australia and Spain.

Global job postings growth
Photo: Indeed

Callam Pickering, Indeed’s APAC Senior Economist, said, “While job creation in Singapore is gradually cooling, the labour market remains resilient. Low unemployment and persistent skill shortages suggest underlying strength—but many businesses are holding their breath in a world clouded by economic and geopolitical uncertainty.” /TISG 

Read also: Geopolitical and economic uncertainty may impact job creation in Singapore for the remainder of 2025, economist says

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

