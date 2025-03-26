Business

Singapore job market sees 3.7% decline in postings: AI jobs grow but lower skilled jobs shrink

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 26, 2025

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore have experienced a 3.7% decline in recent months, according to new data from Indeed’s Hiring Lab. While the dip signals a softening in the overall job market, hiring activity remains robust, with job postings still 50% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Certain sectors, particularly those related to scientific research, public safety, and manufacturing, have bucked the downward trend, showing notable growth. Scientific research and development job postings surged by 35%, reflecting ongoing investment in innovation. Security and public safety roles saw a significant increase of 31%, while the production and manufacturing sector saw a more modest rise of 16% over the past three months.

Job postings related to Generative AI (GenAI) have also seen remarkable growth. Over the past year, these roles have doubled in volume, with the greatest demand found in data analytics, scientific research, and software development. The share of job ads referencing GenAI reached 1.2% – four times higher than in markets like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

However, the picture is less optimistic for lower-skilled positions. Job ads for cleaning and sanitation roles have dropped by 33%, while positions in childcare and retail have also experienced declines, falling by 19% and 18%, respectively.

Featured image by DepositPhotos

