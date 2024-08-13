SINGAPORE: An American who has lived in Singapore for 27 years explained in an interview why The Little Red Dot is the Beverly Hills of Southeast Asia, the equivalent symbol of wealth and glamour.

YouTuber Max Chernov recently interviewed Allen Meek, who first came to Singapore in 1998 and travels back and forth to his home country. Mr Meek plays principal trombone in the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and teaches at the National University of Singapore.

He talked to Mr Chernov about the massive changes in Singapore over the past quarter century. Originally from Washington DC, Mr Meek has witnessed the changes with each US President and hinted at the troubles the US is facing.

His return to Singapore appeared like a breath of fresh air for him.

Not that living in the city-state is without challenges for him. Having confessed to needing a lot of space, he said he sometimes needs to get away and travel around Southeast Asia.

This means that he’s been able to compare Singapore, which he considers Southeast Asia’s Beverly Hills, with other countries in the region.

Singapore, which has come so far in such a short time, can compare itself with big cities such as London, while Bangkok, which has its own charms and is also on the global stage, is much more local.

“When you consider how privileged Singapore is compared to other parts of Southeast Asia, you begin to feel very lucky,” he opined.

Mr Meeks also said, “Everything makes sense. It’s a brilliant city,” and added that Changi Airport is one of the few airports he likes to go to early, mentioning that Dulles Airport in Virginia, the airport that’s most likely the closest to where he lives in the US, is nothing to write home about.

What he does appreciate about America are people skills in terms of customer service and situational awareness. Again, as the population of Singapore grows, dealing with people can be a bit challenging—even in small things like having basic consideration for others.

These issues, however, are small things, he added. “Like little mosquito bites,” he said with a smile. “If I was going to live anywhere in Asia it would be Singapore. In Southeast Asia, it’s a no-brainer.”

What may surprise some is that despite having been in Singapore for 27 years, he’s not a Permanent Resident, opting instead to renew his Employment Pass every three years. But for him, this is not a big deal. /TISG

Read also: British comic jokes that she likes dating Singaporean men so she can get PR