;
Featured News Lifestyle

“Singapore is the Beverly Hills of Southeast Asia” — American man living in SG for 27 years explains why 

ByAnna Maria Romero

August 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: An American who has lived in Singapore for 27 years explained in an interview why The Little Red Dot is the Beverly Hills of Southeast Asia, the equivalent symbol of wealth and glamour.

YouTuber Max Chernov recently interviewed Allen Meek, who first came to Singapore in 1998 and travels back and forth to his home country. Mr Meek plays principal trombone in the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and teaches at the National University of Singapore.

He talked to Mr Chernov about the massive changes in Singapore over the past quarter century. Originally from Washington DC, Mr Meek has witnessed the changes with each US President and hinted at the troubles the US is facing.

His return to Singapore appeared like a breath of fresh air for him.

Not that living in the city-state is without challenges for him. Having confessed to needing a lot of space, he said he sometimes needs to get away and travel around Southeast Asia.

See also  One expat's view of Singapore: There’s only one party there, but . . . the Govt works just fine

This means that he’s been able to compare Singapore, which he considers Southeast Asia’s Beverly Hills, with other countries in the region.

Singapore, which has come so far in such a short time, can compare itself with big cities such as London, while Bangkok, which has its own charms and is also on the global stage, is much more local.

“When you consider how privileged Singapore is compared to other parts of Southeast Asia, you begin to feel very lucky,” he opined.

Mr Meeks also said, “Everything makes sense. It’s a brilliant city,” and added that Changi Airport is one of the few airports he likes to go to early, mentioning that Dulles Airport in Virginia, the airport that’s most likely the closest to where he lives in the US, is nothing to write home about.

What he does appreciate about America are people skills in terms of customer service and situational awareness. Again, as the population of Singapore grows, dealing with people can be a bit challenging—even in small things like having basic consideration for others.

See also  Expat in Singapore for 10 years with S$120K debt, asks, "will I ever make it... or is it over for me?"

These issues, however, are small things, he added. “Like little mosquito bites,” he said with a smile. “If I was going to live anywhere in Asia it would be Singapore. In Southeast Asia, it’s a no-brainer.”

What may surprise some is that despite having been in Singapore for 27 years, he’s not a Permanent Resident, opting instead to renew his Employment Pass every three years. But for him, this is not a big deal. /TISG

Read also: British comic jokes that she likes dating Singaporean men so she can get PR

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Lifestyle

Netizens call out woman who bought discounted trolleys and got upset after the store dropped prices 2 weeks later

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Fresh grad who got 3 job offers says he’s unsure which salary package to accept: “Squarepoint Capital $7.6K, Amazon $7.3K or Shopee $6.5K?”

November 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“I have so much respect for everyone here in SG schools” — 2 foreign students share their “culture shock” by S’pore’s “living hell” education system

November 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to acquire 50% stake in Marina East Water

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Jobstreet urges Singapore employers to prioritize employee’s skills over degrees as the future of hiring lies in emerging economies

November 18, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s BSS announces return to the music scene after two years

November 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS’s Jin releases his solo album “Happy” along with special ARMY presentation

November 18, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.