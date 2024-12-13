SINGAPORE: The city-state’s economy is poised for a positive outlook, thanks to easing inflation and a reduction in monetary policy pressures, according to a new report by Mastercard that the Singapore Business Review published.

The global financial giant forecasts that inflation in the city-state will stabilize at a manageable 2-3%, providing a favourable environment for both businesses and consumers.

Mastercard’s report highlights that the combination of disinflation and an improving labour market is expected to drive an increase in consumer spending, particularly on discretionary items like electronics and furniture.

In addition, experiences such as travel and major events continue to be high priorities for Singaporean consumers, reflecting a robust demand for leisure and exploration.

Travel, in particular, has shown significant recovery, although it remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Consumers are increasingly opting for more affordable alternatives when it comes to both destinations and experiences, suggesting a shift in priorities and spending habits.

However, the report also cautions that evolving global policies could have an impact on Singapore’s economic outlook. Trade disruptions and changes in monetary strategies from major economies are factors that may influence the city’s economic trajectory moving forward.

Furthermore, Mastercard pointed out several key trends that could shape consumer behaviour in the coming year. Pricing shifts, migration patterns, and the rise of the “SHEconomy”—a term that highlights the increasing participation of women in the labour force—are all expected to play a significant role in shaping economic strategies and spending patterns in Singapore.

As Singapore navigates these trends, it looks set to benefit from a stable economic environment, supported by growing consumer confidence and spending.