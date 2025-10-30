// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Photo: Facebook reel screenshot/singaporeIncidents
Featured NewsSingapore NewsIn the Hood
3 min.Read

‘Singapore is not your land!’ — ‘China woman’ yells at Singaporean woman, shouting, ‘Your family is just trash!’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Looks like the internet has done what it does best once again — dug up an old wound and poured fresh salt on it.

A video, originally uploaded six years ago by Singapore Incidents, titled PRC lady telling Singaporean neighbour: “Singapore is not your land!!!” has resurfaced with a vengeance, sparking yet another round of national identity debate, online outrage, and geopolitical cringe.

The clip shows a heated confrontation between a Chinese national and a Singaporean woman outside a landed property. Filming the encounter on her phone, the Chinese woman fires off a furious verbal assault in Mandarin, screaming: “Singapore is not your land!” And she didn’t just stop there. She proceeded to also call the Singaporean’s family “just trash!” — adding insult to audacity.

Barbaric PRC China women tells Singaporean: "Singapore is not your land"
byu/New_Teacher_2815 inSingaporeRaw

The Singaporean woman, not backing down, replies calmly, “Okay, then don’t stay in Singapore.” To which the Chinese national responds confidently: “I have the right to stay here!”

And that’s where the tension boiled all over again for many Singaporean viewers.

“Singapore is 坡县 (China County)!”

Though the video dates back six years, it was recently reposted on Reddit’s r/SingaporeRaw, reigniting frustration over what some view, as described in the post, as a growing sense of entitlement among certain foreigners — specifically, some Chinese nationals who refer to Singapore as “坡县” (“Po County” or “China County”), a term that implies Singapore is merely a tiny province of China.

The Singaporean who posted the video also explained: “PRC people often mock or belittle Singapore by calling it ‘坡县’. Some even subconsciously think Singapore is part of their land… which is why they can say things like ‘Singapore is not your land’ as if they have the right to claim it as their own.”

“The irony for a foreign woman in Singapore to tell a native Singaporean to get out of Singapore…”

The comments section erupted with criticism, confusion and a strong sense of irony.

“The irony for a foreign woman in Singapore to tell a native Singaporean to get out of Singapore…” one Singaporean commented.

Others called the situation “deeply upsetting” and encouraged the family involved to report the incident to the authorities. “I’m just so upset. For her to have the audacity to tell us off,” wrote another.

There were also more nuanced takes. One commenter noted that many Chinese Singaporeans identify more with their nationality than ethnicity, which may be hard to accept for some PRCs.

To be fair, not everyone was out for digital blood. A few Singaporeans cautioned against painting all Chinese nationals with the same brush.

“You should see how brutal some of them can be against their own kind who embarrass them abroad,” one added, suggesting the woman’s behaviour might offend other PRCs too, and that in no way she represents other Chinese.

Respect this land — and the people who call it home

This wasn’t just a random shouting match — it was a flashpoint of identity, respect, and sovereignty. Singapore prides itself on multicultural harmony and being welcoming to foreigners. But when that hospitality is met with comments like “Singapore is not your land,” it hits a raw nerve.

The fact that the video still triggers such strong emotions six years later is telling. It’s not just about this one argument. It’s about boundaries — cultural, political and emotional — and the very idea of what it means to belong.

As the clip continues making its rounds online, the message from Singaporeans remains clear: Respect this land — and the people who call it home.

Disclaimer: This news is based on factual events and public reactions. The views expressed in quotes are from publicly available Reddit comments (edited for clarity) but do not represent the views of the author or publication

