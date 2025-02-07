SINGAPORE: Singapore has announced a significant increase in its contribution to the International Development Association (IDA), committing US$87 million for the next three years, starting in July 2025.

This marks a 24% rise from its previous contribution and a 10% increase in its burden share, according to Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah.

The IDA, a branch of the World Bank, plays a crucial role in supporting low-income countries by providing grants and low-interest loans. These financial resources help nations invest in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other essential sectors to improve the quality of life for their citizens.

Singapore’s latest pledge aligns with a broader international effort to strengthen the IDA’s resources.

In December, donors collectively agreed to expand the 21st replenishment of IDA (IDA21) to an unprecedented US$100 billion.

These funds will be directed towards pressing global challenges, with 45% of commitments dedicated to climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts.

Other key focus areas include healthcare and environmental sustainability, as IDA works to foster economic stability and reduce poverty worldwide.