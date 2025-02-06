SINGAPORE: With the next general election fast approaching, the government is taking a firm stance against foreign interference and spreading misinformation on social media. Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling addressed Parliament on Feb 5, revealing that the authorities are ready to use key laws to safeguard the integrity of the election process.

Combating social media manipulation

In her remarks in Parliament yesterday, Ms Sun highlighted the growing concern over social media platforms’ use of algorithms, which can influence the content that users are exposed to. She warned that if these algorithms are intentionally manipulated by foreign actors—such as entities or social media companies—this would be considered foreign interference and be met with strict action under Singapore’s Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (Fica). The government intends to use these powers to counter hostile campaigns designed to skew public opinion and impact the democratic process, especially in the lead-up to the general election.

Addressing online falsehoods with legal measures

As part of its commitment to a fair electoral environment, the government will also invoke the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) when necessary. This law allows authorities to issue directives requiring false information to be corrected or removed. The Minister emphasised that any online election advertising must comply with existing rules, and the Returning Officer can order social media platforms to take down content that violates these regulations. The government has further committed to engaging with social media companies before the election to ensure their adherence to these laws.

Safeguarding against digital manipulation

Singapore has been proactive in preparing for the challenges posed by digital manipulation, having passed legislation in October 2024 that specifically bans deepfakes and other digitally altered content aimed at misleading voters during election periods. Ms Sun also assured that the government is open to collaborating with academics and tech companies to understand emerging threats better. She referenced international examples, such as the United Kingdom, where social media algorithms were found to have spread fake videos during elections. She emphasised that the authorities would continue to assess the “evolving threat landscape.”