Singapore gets ranked No. 1 in ‘Top 10 Safest Countries in the World to Walk Alone at Night’ by Gallup 2025 Global Safety Report

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans, your night strolls just got a global stamp of approval!

In a recently released feature on the Money Control financial platform, citing the Gallup 2025 Global Law and Order safety report, our Little Red Dot has clinched the top spot as the safest country in the world to walk alone at night. That’s right! Singapore just got itself ranked No. 1 in a world where walking home in the dark is often met with caution in other countries.

The report also highlights that predictable routines, strong community networks, and solid infrastructure are the secret sauce. As stated: “Gallup shows safety stems from predictable routines, strong governance, visible law enforcement, community cohesion, and solid infrastructure.” These aren’t just buzzwords—they’re the very backbone of everyday life here.

From your grandpa doing tai chi at dawn to teenagers skateboarding at the void deck after hours, Singapore’s public spaces feel reassuringly secure. It’s not uncommon to see joggers running alone at 3 a.m. or cleaners starting their shifts before the sun rises. Even in dimly lit parks or quiet HDB estates, the most you’ll fear is being startled by a mynah bird or the sudden hiss of a stray cat.

The Gallup ranking isn’t just about pride—it’s also about perception. It signals that despite being a dense, urbanised hub, Singapore has somehow cracked the code on how to balance development with security. Not to mention, we didn’t achieve this by accident. We got this from decades of policy improvements, intelligent planning, and from fostering a culture that values order, cleanliness, and social trust.

Trailing behind Singapore in the Top 10 were countries like Tajikistan, China, Oman, and Norway—all of which were lauded for their unique approaches to safety.

Tajikistan gets praised for its “strong sense of security, especially in urban areas,” while Norway impressed the world with its “low crime rate and orderly cities.”

But make no mistake: This win belongs to Singaporeans too. From the vigilant uncles and aunties who form the eyes and ears of the community, to our underappreciated security personnel and police officers, it’s a team effort.

So the next time you take a solo night walk to 7-Eleven or stroll down Orchard Road after a late-night movie, do it with pride. Because while other countries are just discovering how to feel safe after dark, Singapore’s been lighting the way for decades.

