Singapore Food Agency recalls two more Dumex infant formula batches after tests detected cereulide toxin

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of two more infant formula products after tests found cereulide toxin, according to a media release dated Jan 30. The move follows two additional cases of infants who fell mildly ill after consuming the affected products, bringing the total to three cases so far. All have since recovered.

The recalled products are Dumex Dulac Stage 1 (800g, batch 101575737) and Dumex Dulac Stage 2 (800g, batch 101570779). Both batches expire on September 5, 2027 and were made in Thailand. The products may have used the same raw ingredient source linked to earlier recalls.

As a precaution, the SFA directed retailers to remove the products from sale. It said these are the last two batches requiring recall after testing all infant formula sold at major retail outlets. “To date, SFA has completed the testing of all infant formula products being sold at major retail outlets in Singapore currently, and these are the last two batches of infant formula products to be recalled,” the agency said.

Cereulide is a toxin that can cause vomiting, nausea, and stomach cramps. There is currently no lab test that can confirm cereulide poisoning. The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) is working with SFA and doctors to monitor for possible cases. Parents are advised not to feed their children the affected products. Those whose infants feel unwell should seek medical advice quickly.

SFA said the nine recalled batches make up about 5 per cent of Singapore’s imported infant formula supply. The agency stressed that the affected products represent only a small share of what is available on the market.

Nestle NAN HA1 SupremePro – 800 g, batch 52340017C3, expires 31/08/27 (Switzerland) – directive issued 17 Jan 2026. Dumex Dulac Stage 1 – 800 g, batch 101570778C, expires 03/09/27 (Thailand) – directive issued 17 Jan 2026. NAN HA 3 SupremePro – 800 g, batch 53030017C1, expires 31/10/27 (Switzerland) – directive issued 8 Jan 2026. NAN HA 2 SupremePro – 800 g, batch 51420017C4, expires 31/05/27 (Switzerland) – directive issued 8 Jan 2026. NAN HA 1 SupremePro – 800 g, batch 51460017C2, expires 31/05/27 (Switzerland) – directive issued 8 Jan 2026. NAN HA 1 SupremePro – 800 g, batch 51470017C1, expires 31/05/27 (Switzerland) – directive issued 8 Jan 2026. NAN HA 3 SupremePro – 32 g, batch 53030017B1, expires 31/10/26 (Switzerland) – directive issued 8 Jan 2026. Dumex Dulac Stage 1 – 800 g, batch 101575737, expires 05/09/27 (Thailand) – directive issued 30 Jan 2026. Dumex Dulac Stage 2 – 800 g, batch 101570779, expires 05/09/27 (Thailand) – directive issued 30 Jan 2026.

For parents, the recall highlights how food safety checks work in practice. Problems are detected, traced, and removed before they cause wider harm. The rapid action taken and public updates aim to limit risk while maintaining transparency in the supply chain.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase for product enquiries, SFA said.

