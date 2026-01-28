// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Gerber Arrowroot baby biscuits recalled in Singapore over possible plastic and paper contamination @ SGFoodAgency Facebook Page
Singapore News
1 min.Read

SFA: Gerber Arrowroot baby biscuits recalled in Singapore over possible plastic and paper contamination

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of selected batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits after the product was found to potentially contain foreign matter.

The recall follows a notification from Nestlé Singapore, the local importer, after the manufacturer in the United States began a voluntary recall. The issue involves possible contamination with “soft plastic/paper pieces,” according to SFA.

The affected product is Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits, sold in light blue packaging, with a net weight of 155 grams. Three batches are involved. Their batch numbers and expiry dates are 5209565504 (Oct 27, 2026), 5252565505 (Dec 9, 2026), and 5259565505 (Dec 16, 2026).

SFA Gerber Arrowroot baby biscuits recalled in Singapore over possible plastic and paper contamination
Photo: Gerber Arrowroot baby biscuits recalled in Singapore over possible plastic and paper contamination @ SGFoodAgency Facebook Page

SFA said it issued the recall as a precautionary step. Under Singapore’s food laws, unsafe products cannot be sold. The agency added that the recall is ongoing.

Consumers who bought the affected biscuits are advised not to feed them to children. SFA said parents who are worried after their child consumed the product should seek medical advice. Those with questions can contact the retailer where the product was purchased.

See also  ICA officers uncover 4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among perfumes and garments at Tuas Checkpoint

Gerber is a well-known infant food brand based in the United States. According to information published on its official website on Jan 26, the recall was triggered after a supplier recalled arrowroot flour used in the product. Gerber then expanded the recall across the United States. The company stated that no other Gerber products are affected.

In light of the ongoing attention to food safety and the increasing scrutiny of baby products, the timing could not be better for this update. Recalls like this highlight how supply chain issues can arise thousands of miles from where goods are manufactured, and why rapid action is crucial when young children are affected.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Private-hire drivers hesitant on EV switch amid ‘wasted’ time on charging cars

SINGAPORE: Private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers have been hesitant to...

Netizens praise Hooters Singapore managing director for retaining staff in new business

SINGAPORE: Netizens have praised Hooters Singapore managing director Selena...

30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared...

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //