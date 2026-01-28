SFA: Gerber Arrowroot baby biscuits recalled in Singapore over possible plastic and paper contamination

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of selected batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits after the product was found to potentially contain foreign matter.

The recall follows a notification from Nestlé Singapore, the local importer, after the manufacturer in the United States began a voluntary recall. The issue involves possible contamination with “soft plastic/paper pieces,” according to SFA.

The affected product is Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits, sold in light blue packaging, with a net weight of 155 grams. Three batches are involved. Their batch numbers and expiry dates are 5209565504 (Oct 27, 2026), 5252565505 (Dec 9, 2026), and 5259565505 (Dec 16, 2026).

SFA said it issued the recall as a precautionary step. Under Singapore’s food laws, unsafe products cannot be sold. The agency added that the recall is ongoing.

Consumers who bought the affected biscuits are advised not to feed them to children. SFA said parents who are worried after their child consumed the product should seek medical advice. Those with questions can contact the retailer where the product was purchased.

Gerber is a well-known infant food brand based in the United States. According to information published on its official website on Jan 26, the recall was triggered after a supplier recalled arrowroot flour used in the product. Gerber then expanded the recall across the United States. The company stated that no other Gerber products are affected.

In light of the ongoing attention to food safety and the increasing scrutiny of baby products, the timing could not be better for this update. Recalls like this highlight how supply chain issues can arise thousands of miles from where goods are manufactured, and why rapid action is crucial when young children are affected.