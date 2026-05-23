Singapore Food Agency fines caterer S$8,000 after 182 people suffered gastroenteritis, food safety lapses found

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced earlier this week that Stamford Catering Services had been fined S$8,000 by the court on Wednesday (May 20) for food safety offences. In incidents in 2024 and 2025, 182 individuals came down with gastroenteritis after eating food provided by the caterer.

In October 2024, a gastroenteritis outbreak that affected 160 people who consumed food from the Stamford Catering was reported to the SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This resulted in a joint inspection of the caterer’s location at 24A Senoko South Road, #01-01, Select Group Building, Singapore 758099. Officers from MOH and SFA found a number of food safety lapses, including stagnant water within the premises, a dirty ceiling of a walk-in chiller, and electrical sockets found without covers, which had food stains and could potentially harbour pests.

SFA then suspended the caterer’s business operations from October 14 to 29, 2024, in the interest of public health. After the company implemented SFA’s required measures, the suspension was lifted.

However, a few months later, in February 2025, two reports of alleged gastroenteritis incidents that involved 22 people were made to the SFA. These individuals had also eaten food prepared by Stamford Catering.

The agency inspected the caterer’s premises and again found food safety lapses. This time, they included a dirty food warmer, drink dispenser, and ice maker, dirty ceiling boards in the kitchen area, as well as brown stains dripping from the exhaust hood.

SFA told the caterer to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility, as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that the regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers should also play their part,” the agency said.

The offences committed by Stamford Catering fall under the Sale of Food Act (Non-Retail Food Business) Regulations. Offenders may be fined a maximum of $5,000, and in cases of a continuing offence, a further fine not exceeding $100 for every day the offence continues after conviction. /TISG

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