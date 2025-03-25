SINGAPORE: Singapore will be competing for regional supremacy as it welcomes Asia’s best young water polo team when it hosts the Asian U20 Water Polo Championships from Mar 25 to Mar 30, 2025, at the OCBC Aquatic Centre at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The competition, organised by Singapore Aquatics in partnership with Asia Aquatics, will feature eight men’s and four women’s teams competing for the championship, as well as two qualification spots for the 2025 World U20 Water Polo Championships.

Croatia will host the men’s World U20 Water Polo Championships in June, while the women’s championships will take place in August in Brazil.

This championship kicks off a series of major international aquatics events in Singapore. In June 2025, the country will host the South-East Asian Age Group Championships, bringing together the best youth prospects from the region across all aquatic disciplines, including swimming, diving, artistic swimming, and water polo. These events will also set the stage for Singapore’s hosting of the World Aquatics Championships in July 2025.

“Hosting the Asian U20 Water Polo Championships is a major milestone for Singapore and a testament to our growing presence on the international water polo stage. This competition brings together Asia’s top young talents and provides Team Singapore with crucial experience ahead of major global events,” said Associate Professor Kenneth Goh, President of Singapore Aquatics.

The men’s competition will follow a group stage and knock-out round format. Eight teams are divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals, while the remaining teams will compete in classification matches.

The Singapore men’s team are in Group B alongside Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, while Iran, Malaysia, China and Sri Lanka are in Group A.

The Singapore men’s team will begin their campaign against Kazakhstan on Mar 25 before taking on Uzbekistan the following day. Their final Group B match will be on Mar 27 against Chinese Taipei. The men’s semi-finals will be held on Mar 29, and the final on Mar 30 at 7.00 p.m.

The women’s tournament will follow a round-robin format, where each team faces every other team twice. The Singapore women’s team will be up against China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Apart from preparing for all the above-mentioned tournaments later in the year, the Singapore water polo teams are also gearing up for the year-end Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand.

The Singapore men’s water polo team has been the dominant force in Southeast Asia, winning 28 SEA Games gold medals since 1965, making it the nation’s most successful team sport. The women’s team has also made significant strides, debuting at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships after a strong fourth-place finish at the 2022 Asian Games.

“With the World Aquatics Championships in July and the SEA Games at the end of the year, this tournament allows us to measure our progress, build momentum, and further strengthen Singapore’s position in aquatics. I encourage fans, families, and aspiring athletes to come down to the OCBC Aquatic Centre and experience the excitement firsthand. Let’s fill the stands, support our teams, and show the continent Singapore’s passion for water polo,” added the Singapore Aquatics’ president.

The men’s team will be led by Chow Yong Jun in the Asian U20 Water Polo Championships. He is currently playing for Valis Valjevo’s youth squad in Serbia, one of the country’s top water polo teams, bringing valuable overseas experience to the national setup.

Key members of Singapore’s women’s team that finished fourth at the 2025 Asian Water Polo Championships, Ranice Yap and Charlene Tio, are also expected to play a pivotal role in the competition, as well as the future of the sport in the years to come.

“Our U20 squads have been training relentlessly for months, and this tournament is their moment to step up on the international stage. Competing against Asia’s best will be a true test of their skill, resilience, and readiness for the senior level. Furthermore, playing at home, in front of passionate Singaporean supporters, will add an extra layer of motivation, and could be an experience that will shape them as athletes,” shared Mr Dominic Soh, Singapore Aquatics’ Vice-President (Water Polo).

Fans who want to show their support and witness the next generation of Singapore’s water polo stars can purchase tickets at https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/awp2025. Prices start at S$35 for a day pass during the preliminary rounds and S$60 for the semi-finals and finals.

Team Singapore Fixtures

Men’s

Mar 25, Tuesday, 7 p.m. – Singapore vs Kazakhstan

Mar 26, Wednesday, 7 p.m. – Singapore vs Uzbekistan

Mar 27, Thursday, 7 p.m. – Singapore vs Chinese Taipei

Women’s

Mar 25, Tuesday, 11 a.m. – Singapore vs Kazakhstan

Mar 26, Wednesday, 11 a.m. – Singapore vs Uzbekistan

Mar 27, Thursday, 11 a.m. – Singapore vs China

Mar 28, Friday, 11 a.m. – Singapore vs Kazakhstan

Mar 29, Saturday, 11 a.m. – Singapore vs Uzbekistan

Mar 30, Sunday, 11 a.m. – Singapore vs China