;
Home News

Singapore faces potential threat from undersea volcanoes—new research reveals

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent study has revealed that Singapore is not entirely immune to the effects of undersea volcanic activity, suggesting that rare but potentially catastrophic events could impact the island nation.

The research, led by Dr Andrea Verolino from Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Earth Observatory of Singapore, examined 466 lesser-known undersea volcanoes and seamounts across Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Published in the Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences journal in April, the study utilized a range of data sources, including published datasets and detailed sea-floor topography, to map these submerged geological features.

The findings indicate that a significant eruption of a large, dormant underwater volcano in the South China Sea could generate tsunami waves capable of reaching Singapore’s coastlines.

Dr Verolino highlighted that volcanic ash from such an eruption could potentially travel towards Singapore, blanketing the area with fine ash similar to the effects seen with land-based volcano eruptions.

See also  Erupting Indonesian volcano spews ash, lava

Lava flows and volcanic rock avalanches could also pose a threat to crucial undersea cables in the region. These cables are vital for global internet connectivity and financial transactions, and damage to them could lead to significant disruptions.

“Singapore can be affected too because these cables are thousands of kilometres long, and Singapore has some of the main subsea cables and landing sites in Southeast Asia,” Dr Verolino explained.

The study points to a need for increased awareness and preparedness regarding the potential impacts of undersea volcanic activity on the environment and technological infrastructure in Singapore. /TISG

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

SBS Transit teams up with IBM to improve efficiency and reduce downtime in rail operations using AI

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Singaporeans unhappy with higher Changi Airport fees

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Family of M’sian engineer who drowned in condo pool hopes 70-year-old man who tried to rescue her won’t blame himself

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Bros to the rescue of Donald Trump

November 10, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Sports

Singapore, it’s time to serve! — Excitement builds for the Singapore Tennis Open at Kallang Tennis Hub

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

4 Singapore stocks to keep an eye on this November

November 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

From 9-to-5 to Brew-tiful: Gen Z entrepreneur ditches office job to serve up her home-based coffee dream business

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.