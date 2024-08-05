SINGAPORE: A recent study has revealed that Singapore is not entirely immune to the effects of undersea volcanic activity, suggesting that rare but potentially catastrophic events could impact the island nation.

The research, led by Dr Andrea Verolino from Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Earth Observatory of Singapore, examined 466 lesser-known undersea volcanoes and seamounts across Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Published in the Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences journal in April, the study utilized a range of data sources, including published datasets and detailed sea-floor topography, to map these submerged geological features.

The findings indicate that a significant eruption of a large, dormant underwater volcano in the South China Sea could generate tsunami waves capable of reaching Singapore’s coastlines.

Dr Verolino highlighted that volcanic ash from such an eruption could potentially travel towards Singapore, blanketing the area with fine ash similar to the effects seen with land-based volcano eruptions.

Lava flows and volcanic rock avalanches could also pose a threat to crucial undersea cables in the region. These cables are vital for global internet connectivity and financial transactions, and damage to them could lead to significant disruptions.

“Singapore can be affected too because these cables are thousands of kilometres long, and Singapore has some of the main subsea cables and landing sites in Southeast Asia,” Dr Verolino explained.

The study points to a need for increased awareness and preparedness regarding the potential impacts of undersea volcanic activity on the environment and technological infrastructure in Singapore. /TISG