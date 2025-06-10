Singapore employers slow to act on office upgrades despite growing worker demand

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Despite growing demand from employees for more supportive and flexible workspaces, Singaporean industries are reluctant to invest in meaningful office upgrades, according to a new report from Crown Workspace, featured in a Singapore Business Review article.

Surveying a representative sample of Singaporean office workers and facilities managers, the study disclosed that only 13% of local firms plan to make alterations to their office setting by 2026. This figure ranks among the lowest worldwide, trailing behind countries such as the UK, India, the U.S., Hong Kong, and New Zealand.

Only 5% of Singaporean businesses expect to downsize their office footprint, echoing a predominantly traditional approach in an era where several international companies are reconsidering their space requirements, taking into account the rise of hybrid and remote work trends.

The cautious attitude of business owners contrasts with what workers say they need. Crown Workspace’s results indicate that 91% of workers worldwide, including those in Singapore, are more motivated to return to the office frequently if the situation better supports their needs.

Employees are increasingly seeking structures and environments that foster well-being and nurture productivity, such as quiet areas, customized workstations, and hybrid-friendly arrangements. A commenter from Singapore’s healthcare segment reverberated this sentiment, highlighting the need for “an eco-friendly setting, supported by the latest technology to promote productivity and creativity.”

Cultural conservatism and cost sensitivities

One clear reason why business owners are reluctant to do office upgrades despite workers’ demands is that many of them still view the office as a functional requirement rather than a strategic asset. While technology corporations and MNCs may pave the way in restructuring spaces to enhance ingenuity and well-being, traditional segments in Singapore habitually focus on operational efficiency rather than the workers’ experience. This mentality can make managers unwilling to invest in changes that don’t demonstrate a fast return on investment (ROI).

Second, real estate rates in Singapore are infamously high. Upgrading office spaces—particularly in key areas—can be excessively pricey, and many industries are risk-averse due to prevailing global economic volatility.

Finally, while workers increasingly seek out flexibility and wellness-centric design, numerous companies still associate presence with productivity. Thus, they underinvest in the kind of environments that sustain hybrid work, innovation, and mental health.

As the world’s work culture continues to evolve, Singapore’s reluctance to adapt could become a barrier to attracting and retaining talent, particularly among a labour force that now expects more from employment than just a desk and a chair.