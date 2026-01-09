Singapore emerges top choice as record numbers of Malaysians relinquish citizenship

SINGAPORE: Based on the records of the National Registration Department (NRD), over 61,000 Malaysians have settled on a life-changing choice to part with their nationality, with countless of them opting for Singapore as their new home.

Singapore is the preferred choice for virtually 94% of those who gave up their Malaysian citizenship. The city-state’s booming job market and higher wages appear to be the influential considerations for Malaysians looking for fresh prospects.

“In the case of Singapore, many Malaysians are employed there, and employment prospects and income levels make it easier for them to obtain citizenship,” Badrul explained in an interview with local media.

Australia and Brunei trailed far behind, with just over 2% and under 1% respectively, while other countries together accounted for only around 3% of cases.

Women and young adults lead the exodus

Interestingly, more women than men are giving up their Malaysian citizenship. In the five-year period, 35,356 women made the decision, comprising over half of all cases.

Age also plays a role. The largest group of applicants — 19,287 people — were aged 31 to 40, followed closely by 21- to 30-year-olds at 18,827. Those in their 40s numbered 14,126, while older citizens over 50 made up the smallest group, at 8,876.

A voluntary choice, but not always

Most Malaysians who relinquish their citizenship do so voluntarily, but some cases involve revocation. Under Malaysia’s Federal Constitution, dual citizenship is not allowed.

“When a Malaysian exercises the rights of another country, such as voting in its elections, they are considered to have acquired that country’s citizenship, and their Malaysian citizenship must be revoked,” Badrul said.

The numbers have caught political attention. In August 2025, opposition MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan asked the government about Malaysians who applied for Singapore citizenship between 2015 and 2025. The Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, made the confirmation that over 98,000 Malaysians had relinquished their citizenship to become Singaporeans, with 2024 seeing the highest yearly number of 16,930.

The continuing exodus and choosing Singapore as the next stop are not just about simple relocation, but about people dashing towards opportunity, solidity, and connection — a reminder that behind every number is an individual journey.