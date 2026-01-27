// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
30.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Screengrab/ grab.com
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘We missed a golden opportunity,’ says M’sian woman after taxi uncle boasted about Grab being a ‘Singapore product’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Malaysian business owner Sarini Zainal was in Singapore earlier this month, and her post about a conversation she had with a Grab driver has since gotten a lot of attention.

In a post on Threads on Jan 12, she said that the uncle who had driven the car she booked for her family remarked on how familiar Ms Zainal was with the process because she had booked a vehicle with a booster seat.

Under Singaporean law, families traveling in a vehicle with children under 1.35 meters in height must ensure they are secured in a booster seat.

The driver then asked Ms Zainal, “Malaysia got Grab?”

“Yes, we have Grab too,” she answered

Ms Zainal then wrote that the uncle “added proudly, ‘It’s a Singapore product, you know. Power, right?’”

To this, she smiled and told him, “Yes, uncle… very good.”

She added, “Little did he know…Grab actually started in Malaysia. We missed a golden opportunity, didn’t we?”

Screenshot 2026 01 27 at 12.52.12%E2%80%AFPM
Threads screengrab/ @sarinizainal

Technically, Ms Zainal and the taxi uncle are both right. While the company has its roots in Malaysia, having been started in Kuala Lumpur by a pair of Harvard Business School classmates, Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling. Though they were born in Malaysia, both are now Singapore citizens.

See also  Facebook influencer NasDaily to meet fans in Singapore for video for video collaboration on 22 August

Read also: Grab CEO Anthony Tan was born ‘with a silver spoon’ and yet he still adopts a “street fighter” mentality to defeat rivals

Screen Shot 2018 04 19 at 12.48.42 am
Anthony Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Grab

The company’s name was originally MyTeksi to make cab rides safer for commuters. Its earliest operations, naturally, were centered in Malaysia.

In October 2013, the company expanded to Singapore, even while it began operating in Thailand and the Philippines, and in the following year, Vietnam and Indonesia. Between 2014 and 2016, like other startups from Southeast Asia, it moved its headquarters to Singapore, which has better access to investors and regional talent.

In 2016, MyTeksi officially rebranded to Grab and made history in 2018 when it merged with Uber for the latter’s operations in the region.

Because Grab operates in several Southeast Asian countries, some may perceive it to be more of a regional company than one tied to any particular nation, but, with what we know of human nature, people like to find pride in people or products that bring prestige to their countries.

See also  Outrage over condo allegedly disallowing delivery riders from using lift, management clarifies

Based on comments on Ms Zainal’s post, a number of Threads users appear to agree that Grab’s move to Singapore is a missed opportunity.

“The sad thing I realise (is that) plenty of Malaysian startups have good ideas and potential but (it’s) difficult to get funding and support. Lucky for Singapore, we even have a special area and agency that helps them, same as in Vietnam and Eastern Europe. Hence, like Grab becomes a Singapore product even though the persons who had the idea were both Malaysian,” wrote one.

“Singapore is a land of opportunity. Anyone who has the drive and ambition to succeed will find that Singapore opens its doors wide. Everyone is welcome,” another chimed in. /TISG

Read also: “It has to be your life calling” — Grab CEO Anthony Tan reveals his top secret to success for entrepreneurs

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Child throws chair and shoes from 12th floor of HDB flat, almost hitting a car

SINGAPORE: A shocking encounter happened when a man saw...

As losses from Wan Yang’s sudden closure approach S$1.3million, 4 establishments offer affected customers free treatments

SINGAPORE: Customers who were affected by the sudden closure...

WP MP He Ting Ru: #WeContinue our work with full hearts

SINGAPORE: After what has been a crucial week for...

Jeffrey Siow calls for Singapore to do ‘a better job with integration so that we can do more immigration’

SINGAPORE: At the Institute of Policy Studies’ Singapore Perspectives...

Business

30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared...

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Revenge quitting: Employees strike back against toxic workplaces

SINGAPORE: Revenge quitting is on the rise. Employees are...

Are Gen Z workers’ parents getting a little too supportive with their children’s job interviews and work?

The youngest generation in the workforce, more commonly known...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //