SINGAPORE: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has renewed its collaboration with CMA CGM Group, marking a significant step towards advancing sustainable shipping and innovation in the maritime sector.

According to a recent Singapore Business Review report, this renewed partnership aims to drive cutting-edge solutions for reducing emissions and promoting cleaner shipping practices built on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2022. The deal was formalised with the signing ceremony attended by Teo Eng Dih, CEO of MPA, and Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of CMA CGM.

As part of the agreement, CMA CGM will further strengthen its presence in Singapore by expanding its fleet and vessel tonnage under the Singapore Registry of Ships. This will include the addition of four LNG-powered vessels, each with a capacity of 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). This move is part of CMA CGM’s broader strategy to invest nearly S$26.67 billion (US$20 billion) in LNG and methanol-powered ships, to have 153 vessels capable of operating on low-carbon energy sources by 2029.

The partnership also sets the stage for collaborative pilot trials to test new technologies and solutions for reducing carbon emissions in the maritime industry. Among these initiatives is the development of an online system to track carbon emissions, as well as testing secure data exchanges that will improve transparency and operational efficiency. Both parties will also share best practices for sustainability, contributing to the ongoing transformation of global shipping operations.

In addition to technological advancements, the collaboration emphasises the development of talent and expertise. CMA CGM will support leadership programmes, internships, scholarships, and exchanges. The company will also work closely with the Maritime Energy Training Facility to create a specialised training programme for seafarers on how to operate vessels powered by alternative fuels.

This renewed partnership underscores both MPA and CMA CGM’s commitment to fostering innovation, environmental sustainability, and a highly skilled workforce within the global shipping industry.