Wednesday, May 7, 2025
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo credit/ Alvin & Rufus
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

Singapore dog ‘running for Paw-liament’ meets PM Lawrence Wong

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: After each vote has been counted and election fever has died down, we want to feature a candidate of the four-footed variety, Rufus, a very special Samoyed.

Rufus has aspirations to one day be in Paw-liament, and has even met the highest official in the land, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Screengrab/ Alvin & Rufus

His human, Alvin, told us that Rufus has a “cheeky political campaign” all of his own, with a growing following on Instagram at @hi.rufus (and you can check him out on TikTok under the same handle, too).

@hi.rufus

✨ I’m running for Paw-liament! ✨ As your rep, I’ll push for Dogs on MRT! I’ll also push for Dogs for Buses! And most importantly, I’ll also push for Unlimited Treats for all of us dogss! ✨ Vote For Fluff Vote For Change Vote for RUFUS BEDEK PARTY! ✨ . . . . . . funnydogs pupperazzi cutedogsdaily doglifeisgood funnydogmoments viraldogvideos dogfriendlysg sgdoglover sgdogslife pawsomedogs sgpetlovers sgpet sgpets samoyedpage samoyed samoyedpuppy samoyedlifestyle samoyedlovers samoyeddog samoyeddogs samoyedsmile samoyedpuppies samoyedstories samoyedoftheday samoyeddogs samoyedfeed samoyedfamily

♬ original sound – hi.rufus – hi.rufus

- Advertisement -

And what exactly is this brave Samoyed fighting for? Well, we’re sure he would love to expound on his “paw-licies,” but among them are allowing dogs on MRT and public transport and legalising unlimited treats.

Screengrab/ Alvin & Rufus
Screengrab/ Alvin & Rufus

Now, we don’t know about you, but The Independent Singapore can hear barking cheers all around The Little Red Dot from beloved fur babies in HDB estates, condos, and GCBs alike.

Rufus’s recent encounter with PM Wong was even caught on camera by a “paw-parazzi.”

“The meeting with the PM adds a real-world twist to his campaign — a dog influencer with ‘paw-werful’ dreams meeting the real leader of Singapore,” Alvin told us.

- Advertisement -

To his supporters, the four-footed candidate has this to say: “Rufus believes every good boy and girl should be allowed on the MRT and buses — and maybe even lead the Ministry of Treats if belly rubs are part of the job. Thanks for supporting his campaign to make Singapore pawsitively awesome!”

After the May 3 polls, Rufus wrote in a post that he had been disappointed to have lost his deposit, aka a big bag of treats, but was glad to have met PM Wong “sniffed many friendly Tampines frens, got head pats, and even stole a few snacks, so it’s still gud day!”

@hi.rufus

The election results haz been disappointing… 😔 i lost my deposit (aka big bag of treats 🥲🍖) but!! i met hooman PM 🤝🐶, sniffed many friendly Tampines frens 👃🐾, got head pats 🙌 and even stole a few snacks 🍗😋 so it’s still gud day! RBP (Rufus Bedek Party) will be back!!! 💪🐾 more policies 🐕, more zoomies 💨, and dis time… i’ll be thinking of setting up my own booth 🗳️🍪 iStillVoteMe ✅ RufusBedekParty 🐾 BarkToTheFuture 🐶🚀 TampinesTails ❤️ . . . . . funnydogs pupperazzi cutedogsdaily doglifeisgood funnydogmoments viraldogvideos dogfriendlysg sgdoglover sgdogslife pawsomedogs sgpetlovers sgpet sgpets samoyedpage samoyed samoyedpuppy samoyedlifestyle samoyedlovers samoyeddog samoyeddogs samoyedsmile samoyedpuppies samoyedstories samoyedoftheday samoyeddogs samoyedfeed samoyedfamily

♬ original sound – hi.rufus – hi.rufus

He promised that RBP (Rufus Bedek Party) will be back “with more policies, more zoomies, and dis time… i’ll be thinking of setting up my own booth.”

- Advertisement -

Rufus’ fans cheered him on, encouraging him to keep on keeping on.

“There’s always the next election! No fret!” wrote one.

“I will still vote for RUFUS in the next election!! Pwease make treats more affordable and pets in public transport happen!” another commenter said.

“RUFUS BEDEK PARTY ALL THE WAY!!!,” an enthusiastic supporter chimed in.

On TikTok, some fans have called him their “favourite candidate.” /TISG

Read also: Fur-tastic employee! — Dog goes to work at Fuzhou Café to “earn snack money” after successfully passing a one-hour job interview

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Travel

Power fully restored in Bali after subsea cable glitch caused blackout

0
INDONESIA: Electricity on Indonesia's resort island of Bali has...
Property

Singapore’s HDB resale flat price growth continues to slow at 1.6% in Q1 2025

0
SINGAPORE: HDB resale flat prices in Singapore rose by...

Topics

Travel

Power fully restored in Bali after subsea cable glitch caused blackout

0
INDONESIA: Electricity on Indonesia's resort island of Bali has...
Property

Singapore’s HDB resale flat price growth continues to slow at 1.6% in Q1 2025

0
SINGAPORE: HDB resale flat prices in Singapore rose by...
Jobs

‘At my wits’ end’ — 30-ish Singaporean struggles to find job after 1.5 years of being unemployed

0
SINGAPORE: A jobless Singaporean in their early 30s took...
Sports

Marianne Vos claims victory on stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina with a chaotic sprint

0
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured her first victory...
Jobs

Career dead end at 40? Here’s how to reinvent yourself before it’s too late

0
A netizen posted on Reddit and talked about his...
Relationships

Man ditches and blocks woman while on first date because she didn’t like the way he ate

0
SINGAPORE: Ask anyone, and they’ll say that dating is...
Business

Credit Suisse agrees to pay over US$510M in US tax case involving Singapore accounts

0
Credit Suisse Services, a unit of the Swiss banking...
Sports

Singapore to host 2025 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

0
Singapore is set to host the 16th Senior and...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...

Hot dog bun goes up from $1.70 to $2, the seller even asks for the bun’s plastic bag back

0
SINGAPORE: A Facebook user wrote that he was amused...

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

0
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week,...

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Business

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore