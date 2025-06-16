- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Poland confirmed their established alliance during a majestic State Banquet hosted by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam as a mark of respect for Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. According to the latest Singapore Business Review report, the event not only commemorated the continuing political bonds between the two countries but also set the stage for a new phase of alliance.

President Tharman echoed the significant origins of the consensual relationship, dating back to the late 1960s, and highlighted the input of Polish architect Krystyn Olszewski. As lead planner of Singapore’s primary land use strategy in 1971, Olszewski facilitated the shaping of the city-state’s contemporary inner-city landscape, including the famous repositioning of Changi Airport.

Trade, technology, and sustainability at the forefront

Economic partnership was conspicuously highlighted in the deliberations, with trade between the two nations increasing by virtually 50% since the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement took effect in 2019. President Tharman extolled Poland’s rise as “one of Europe’s most dynamic logistics hubs” and underscored Singapore’s tactical engagement in the region, accentuated by PSA International’s key venture in Poland’s DCT Gdańsk container terminal.

The alliance is also driving new prospects in cutting-edge manufacturing, offshore wind energy, and logistics, as Polish businesses view Singapore as a doorway to the Asia-Pacific market. Simultaneously, food security is receiving a boost, with Singapore authorising imports of Polish beef, poultry, and eggs, thereby expanding local shelves with a range of ordinary and luxurious Polish products.

Academic and cultural partnerships for future generations

More than economics and modernisation, cultural and educational connections have picked up speed. Leading Singaporean academies, such as Nanyang Technological University, the National University of Singapore, and the Singapore Management University, have signed agreements with six Polish organisations to enhance academic alliances and support student exchange initiatives. These programs aim to foster a shared understanding and promote the development of future generations of leaders, visionaries, and pacesetters from both nations.

As Singapore and Poland look to the future, their collective devotion to collaborate on wide-ranging areas, from business to culture, signifies an auspicious route forward, formed through a shared reverence, historic bonds, and a collective dream for global advancement.