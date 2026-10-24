Singapore dad caught between son and girlfriend after she objects to school concert attended by ex-wife

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 24, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Vecteezy / Prot Tachapanit (for illustration purposes only) couple fighting

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A Singaporean father is seeking advice online after finding himself caught between his son and his current partner over a school concert. Posting on r/sgdatingscene on Tuesday (Oct 20), the man shared that his younger son had personally invited him to his year-end concert, but his partner “objected” and said she was not “comfortable” with him going because his ex-wife would be present. “If I attend, I expect it will cause tension between us,” he said. “I’d like to understand her perspective, but I also want to be there for my son.” He added that he had only recently divorced when he started this new relationship, but things were already getting a little tricky. Some of his partner’s behaviour had him wondering “what is reasonable” in a relationship. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

For example, he claimed she goes through his phone at times and deletes or blocks women in his contacts, including co-workers, friends, and new acquaintances. He also said she is uneasy when he spends time with his children since his ex is usually there and that she becomes "very upset when she feels uncertain and sometimes video calls me to confirm what I'm doing." Not knowing how to address this behaviour, he asked other Singaporeans for their perspectives and advice, writing, “How would you approach this? Is this a normal adjustment period in a new relationship, or something I should address more seriously? I’d welcome advice or similar experiences.”

‘Better to end it now’ Responses to his post were overwhelmingly critical of his girlfriend, with several Redditors labelling her behaviour “insecure” and a “red flag”. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. One Singaporean Redditor said her reaction was “not normal”, adding, “She is insecure. If she cannot handle being together with a divorced father, then better don’t.” Another was equally unimpressed, asking, “Whoa, how old is your partner? She reeks of deep insecurity; every point you mentioned about her is a red flag.” The commenter also pointed out that his girlfriend should have understood what dating a divorced father entailed.

“Your son will always be part of your and your ex-spouse will always be a co-parent to him - doesn’t she already know that even before you all got together?” they added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A third Redditor offered a more cynical theory, suggesting that the girlfriend might be trying to drive a wedge between the father and son to prevent the child from inheriting his father’s money. “I once knew a lady who behaved like this,” they added. She was playing the long game.”

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