SingPost and FedEx collaboration for FedEx parcel drop-off services at all SingPost post offices and POPStop@Tampines MRT
Photo: Facebook/Singapore Post
Singapore customers can now drop off FedEx parcels at any SingPost POPStop counter and POPStop@Tampines MRT

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) and Singapore Post (SingPost) have expanded their collaboration to make sending international parcels easier for Singapore customers.

Customers can now drop off their FedEx parcels at any SingPost post office POPStop counters and POPStop@Tampines MRT, increasing the number of FedEx drop-off locations from just six to 43, the postal service provider said in a press release on Monday (May 19).

The islandwide rollout followed a pilot programme in September 2023 at six SingPost POPStop counters, including Tampines, Punggol, Marine Parade, Woodlands, Raffles Place, and Jurong.

Parcels left at these locations will then be transferred to FedEx daily. Customers do not need to fill out additional paperwork or pay any extra charges.

FedEx Singapore managing director Eric Tan said, “Expanding our collaboration with SingPost enhances the accessibility and convenience of our international shipping services across Singapore. By leveraging SingPost’s extensive postal network, we are making it easier and more convenient for customers to access FedEx services.”

See also  SingPost fires 3 senior executives over handling of whistle-blowing reports

With this move, FedEx now has more than 410 drop-off points in Singapore, including SingPost’s Parcel Santa lockers, which are located in condominiums. /TISG 

Read also: SingPost completes sale of Australian logistics business for about S$845M

