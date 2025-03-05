SINGAPORE: In a bold move to combat the growing issue of scams, Singapore has proposed the possibility of caning offenders involved in certain types of fraud.

This comes after a surge in scam-related activities, with losses reaching an unprecedented S$1.1 billion (US$820 million) in 2024—a 70% increase compared to the previous year. The city-state’s authorities are doubling down on efforts to tackle swindling syndicates causing widespread financial harm.

Rising threat of crypto scams and digital fraud

According to a recent Free Malaysia Today report and from a recent Facebook video entitled “Strengthening Enforcement Against Mules, To Fight Scams,” Singapore’s Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development, Sun Xueling, emphasized the severity of scam-related crimes, stating that the government is now considering caning as a potential punishment for offenders linked to significant harm.

She noted that, despite the existing banking safeguards, scammers have adapted their methods by pushing victims to convert their funds into cryptocurrency, which allows them to bypass traditional banking controls.

Crypto-related scams now account for almost a quarter of all reported losses, prompting Sun to advise Singaporeans to avoid cryptocurrencies altogether.

The rise in scams linked to messaging platforms like Telegram, which provide anonymity, has also become a concerning trend. The number of scam cases reported through Telegram nearly doubled in 2024. Sun has urged the platform to enhance its verification processes and revealed that the government is exploring new legislative measures to ensure compliance.

Government’s comprehensive approach to combat scams

In response to the escalating crisis, Singapore has ramped up public education efforts to raise awareness about scams. The government launched the “ScamShield” app in 2020, which allows users to screen suspicious messages, websites, and calls. Additionally, a national scam hotline was established to provide citizens with a direct means of reporting fraud.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who himself fell victim to a scam when an online order went missing, recently highlighted that this issue affects all segments of society. Beyond Singapore, Southeast Asia has seen a rise in cyber scam centres, with Myanmar becoming a hotspot for foreign workers trapped in scam operations, often involving online romance or crypto investment schemes. The United Nations estimates that up to 120,000 people may be working in these scam compounds, many of them from China.

In response, authorities have launched efforts to repatriate thousands of workers stranded in scam camps, particularly at the Thai-Myanmar border, as part of a broader crackdown on transnational crime.