Singapore consumers expect good service from brands they choose but say they fail to deliver: Ipsos

SINGAPORE: Most consumers in Singapore expect brands to offer great service—but walk away disappointed. According to Ipsos’ CX Global Insights 2025 report, 78% of customers in the city-state stated that they chose a brand expecting a good experience, yet 86% reported that those same brands failed to exceed their expectations.

Singapore Business Review reported that the report also found that 59% of local consumers had a bad or forgettable experience with a brand in the last six months. The issue, according to the report, isn’t a lack of interest or engagement from consumers but brands falling short on the promises they make.

“It’s no longer enough to satisfy—it’s about connecting emotionally and delivering consistently,” the report noted.

In addition, only 31% of local consumers said they would recommend a brand they used, though 57% said they tried those brands through a recommendation.

Notably, 44% of local consumers also do not trust social media influencers. To earn customer loyalty, Ipsos advised brands to offer authentic, personalised engagement, rather than relying on visibility alone.

Still, 52% of respondents said they are willing to pay more for a better experience. That number jumps to 70% when there’s an emotional connection involved. Ipsos added that Singapore customers value friendly service, seamless digital interactions, reliability, and personalised connection most.

While AI takes on a bigger role in customer service, only 44% believe it will improve their experience. /TISG

