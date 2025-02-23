SINGAPORE: Apartment Coffee, a speciality café on Selegie Road, has earned a prestigious spot in the top ten of the inaugural World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops list. The ranking was announced this week at CoffeeFest Madrid in Spain, where Singapore’s Apartment Coffee secured sixth place, making it the highest-ranked coffee shop in Asia.

Topping the global list was Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters from Australia, followed by the United States’s Onyx Coffee LAB in second place. The United States led in overall representation, with 12 coffee shops making the top 100, while Australia also performed strongly, with nine establishments featured. Malaysia’s Story of Ono in Selangor was another standout from the region, ranking ninth.

Founded in 2018, Apartment Coffee has garnered a strong reputation both locally and internationally. It has received multiple awards and maintains an impressive Google rating of 4.7.

Notably, the café placed sixth in the World Brewers Cup competition in its founding year and was named Singapore Brewers Cup Champion. It later secured the Singapore Roaster Forum People’s Choice and was crowned Singapore Roaster Forum Champion in 2019. It recently achieved second place in the Singapore Brewers Cup competition in 2022.

This latest recognition further cements Singapore’s position as a rising hub for speciality coffee, with Apartment Coffee leading the way in delivering top-tier brews to locals and global coffee enthusiasts.