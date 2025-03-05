SINGAPORE: Coffee shop owners in Singapore have a unique opportunity to improve the cleanliness of their restrooms with a combined $10 million in grants announced by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

According to the latest Straits Times report, the initiative, aimed at tackling the persistent issue of dirty public toilets in coffee shops, will help operators improve hygiene standards and make their facilities more accessible to the public.

Two major grants to boost toilet cleanliness

Under the new scheme, coffee shop owners can tap into two separate grants — the “$5 million Coffee Shop Toilet Renovation Grant” and the “$5 million Coffee Shop Toilet Deep Cleaning Grant.”

The former allows operators to apply for funding of up to 95% of the cost of toilet renovations, with a cap of $50,000 per coffee shop. The goal of this grant is to encourage operators to improve their restroom facilities and meet the standards set by the upcoming Happy Toilet Programme.

Meanwhile, the Coffee Shop Toilet Deep Cleaning Grant will provide funding for up to 95% of the costs involved in a two-year deep cleaning contract, capped at $25,000 per shop. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that coffee shops maintain high levels of hygiene in their public restrooms, which often face high foot traffic.

Setting new standards for public restrooms

A key component of the grants is the development of the Happy Toilet Programme, a certification standard that will be crafted by the Restroom Association of Singapore (RAS). The non-profit organization aims to build a culture of excellence in restroom facilities across the country. Coffee shop operators who successfully renovate their toilets will be encouraged to meet the criteria for this program, which is expected to be rolled out later in 2025.

In addition to the financial support, operators will also benefit from complimentary on-site toilet cleaning training for their in-house cleaning staff. This effort seeks to equip operators with the tools and knowledge to maintain high hygiene standards on an ongoing basis.

Tackling long-standing cleanliness issues

Coffee shop toilets have long been a source of concern for both the public and the government. A recent study by Singapore Management University (SMU) found that toilets in coffee shops were among the dirtiest in the country, with many establishments consistently ranking poorly in cleanliness surveys. These findings were part of a broader effort by the Public Toilets Task Force, which also recommended a range of measures to improve public toilet conditions across the island.

During a parliamentary session, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng emphasized the importance of coffee shops in providing accessible restrooms to the public. With Singapore’s ageing population, ensuring clean and accessible toilets at coffee shops is becoming increasingly crucial for seniors who may face difficulty finding suitable facilities elsewhere.

A long-term approach to clean toilets

While the grants are a significant step toward improving cleanliness, the government stresses that relying solely on financial aid will not solve the issue in the long run. Mr Baey noted that both users and community volunteers have a role to play in maintaining cleaner toilets. The PHC’s Neighbourhood Toilets Community Group program, which educates both operators and the public about their shared responsibility, will expand alongside the Happy Toilet Programme.

In addition, the authorities have ramped up inspections of public toilets, particularly at coffee shops. In 2024, nearly 19,000 inspections were carried out, resulting in 1,300 enforcement actions against errant operators. The government has made it clear that it will continue to take a tough stance against poor hygiene practices, including issuing suspensions and fines.

With the hope that these efforts will break the cycle of dirty coffee shop toilets, MSE is optimistic that these initiatives will lead to lasting improvements, ensuring all Singaporeans can enjoy cleaner, more hygienic restroom facilities in their daily lives.