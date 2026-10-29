Singapore COE quota rises by 213 for November 2026 to January 2027, Category A unchanged

Merzsam Singkee | October 29, 2026 2 m read

Photo Courtesy: ZKang123 / Wikimedia Commons (for illustration purposes only) Photo: LTA Kampong Java Entrance

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for the November 2026 to January 2027 bidding period will be 19,298, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced, up 1% or 213 COEs from 19,085 in the previous quarter. Bidding under the new quota starts on Nov 2, 2026. Category A, covering smaller non-fully electric cars with engines up to 1,600 cc and maximum power output up to 97 kW, as well as fully electric cars with power output up to 110 kW, remains unchanged at 7,134 COEs.

Category B, for larger or more powerful cars, sees the biggest increase. Its quota rises by 180 to 5,707, from 5,527 in the previous quarter, an increase of about 3.3%. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Category C, for goods vehicles and buses, rises by 37 to 1,873, from 1,836. Category D, for motorcycles, is the only category to fall, dropping by 61 to 3,004, from 3,065. Category E, the open category that can be used for any vehicle except motorcycles, rises by 57 to 1,580, from 1,523.

How the quota is calculated The quota is made up of 25% of replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered between October 2025 and September 2026, a 0.25% annual growth provision for Category C, and adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired Temporary COEs, the Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles, and redistribution from guaranteed deregistrations and additional COE injections. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Deregistrations over the 12-month period totalled 79,779 vehicles. Motorcycles received a boost of 1,031 COEs from redistribution and injections, partly offsetting lower replacement numbers in that category. LTA has been progressively injecting up to about 20,000 additional COEs across categories since February 2025.

Vehicle population growth remains frozen at 0% for Categories A, B and D until January 31, 2028, with only Category C allowed to grow at 0.25% a year.

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LTA said the new quota is not affected by its ongoing review of COE categorisation for cars, which is currently in public consultation until Nov 2. The review is considering merging Categories A and B into a single passenger car category with a fee-and-rebate system based on vehicle value. Read also: LTA, SBS Transit, and SMRT to jointly run Singapore Rail Academy from Nov 1 with expanded mandate to harmonise rail workforce training