There’s no better way to wrap up the year than with a major international accolade—and Singapore has done just that.

According to TimeOut, the city has secured a remarkable spot as one of the world’s best food destinations, ranking 22nd in TasteAtlas’ 2024/2025 list of the World’s 100 Best Food Cities.

Scoring an impressive 4.63 out of 5, Singapore stands proudly among some of the world’s culinary giants, including Italy’s top three cities: Naples (5.00), Milan (4.96), and Bologna (4.94).

While these Italian cities are formidable contenders, Singapore’s thriving food scene continues to shine, especially with the rise of new Italian pizza joints across the island.

What’s even more impressive? This ranking places Singapore as the fifth-best food city in Asia, ahead of notable culinary hubs like Tokyo (4.60), Bandung (4.54), and Hanoi (4.50).

With its rich blend of diverse culinary traditions, it’s no wonder why the city has earned such praise. Singapore is globally renowned for its hawker fare, which is so beloved that it was included on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.

The city also boasts one of the highest concentrations of Michelin-starred restaurants, with more receiving recognition in this year’s Michelin Guide Singapore.

To determine the rankings, TasteAtlas evaluated over 17,000 cities, analyzing nearly half a million food ratings to identify the cities that consistently earned high marks for their national and regional dishes.

And when it comes to Singapore, the dish that takes centre stage is none other than Hainanese chicken rice. TasteAtlas has specifically recommended Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice as the top spot for this iconic dish.

Right behind it are the famous laksa from 328 Katong Laksa and char kway teow from Hill Street Char Kway Teow.

While Singapore didn’t break into the top 10, its strong placement on the global leaderboard is a huge achievement and proof of its thriving culinary culture.

As we head into 2025, here’s a look at the top 10 food cities worldwide and in Asia:

Top 10 Best Food Cities in the World (2025)

Naples, Italy (5.00)

Milan, Italy (4.96)

Bologna, Italy (4.94)

Florence, Italy (4.83)

Mumbai, India (4.81)

Rome, Italy (4.79)

Paris, France (4.78)

Vienna, Austria (4.77)

Turin, Italy (4.76)

Osaka, Japan (4.74)

Top 10 Best Food Cities in Asia (2025)

Mumbai, India (4.81)

Osaka, Japan (4.74)

Jakarta, Indonesia (4.69)

Kyoto, Japan (4.69)

Singapore (4.63)

Tokyo, Japan (4.60)

Bandung, Indonesia (4.54)

Surabaya, Indonesia (4.53)

Huế, Vietnam (4.53)

Hanoi, Vietnam (4.50)

As 2024 comes to a close, Singapore’s position on the global food map is evidence of its world-class dining options, from hawker stalls to Michelin-starred establishments.

The year may be wrapping up, but the city’s culinary journey is just beginning. Here’s to more delicious achievements in 2025!