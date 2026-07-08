Singapore captures whopping 94% share of tech funding across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Singapore attracted the overwhelming majority of Southeast Asia’s technology investment in the first half of 2026, accounting for 94% of all funding secured across the region, according to a new report by Tracxn.

Released on July 3, the Southeast Asia Tech H1 2026 report showed that companies based in Singapore raised S$8.90 billion (US$6.9 billion) between January and June, out of the region’s total of S$9.55 billion (US$7.4 billion). The city-state’s share of regional funding also increased from 91% in the second half of 2025, reflecting a growing concentration of capital in a smaller number of large investment rounds, particularly those linked to infrastructure projects.

Across Southeast Asia, total technology funding more than doubled compared with the same period a year earlier, climbing from S$4.13 billion (US$3.2 billion) in the first half of 2025 to S$9.55 billion (US$7.4 billion) in the first six months of 2026. Despite the capital increase raised, the number of funding rounds declined from 153 to 127.

The Tracxn report said that much of the growth came from a limited number of sizeable investments. There were 12 funding rounds valued at US$100 million (S$129 million) or more during the period, a sharp increase from just four recorded in the second half of 2025.

Enterprise infrastructure emerged as the dominant investment segment, fuelled by continued demand for data centre capacity and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The largest contributor was data centre provider DayOne, which topped the region’s funding rankings after raising a combined S$5.80 billion (US$4.5 billion) through two Series C funding rounds. The company secured S$2.58 billion (US$2.0 billion) in January before raising another S$3.23 billion (US$2.5 billion) in June.

Several other Singapore-headquartered technology firms also completed major fundraising rounds during the six-month period. Supabase raised S$645 million (US$500 million), while Airwallex secured S$413 million (US$320 million). PixVerse also featured among the largest fundraisers after bringing in S$387 million (US$300 million).

Overall, enterprise infrastructure funding across Southeast Asia reached S$6.71 billion (US$5.2 billion) during the first half of 2026, marking a significant increase from the previous six months as investors continued backing projects supporting data centres and AI-related infrastructure.

Funding for enterprise applications also strengthened, reaching S$2.58 billion (US$2.0 billion). In contrast, fintech investment declined to S$884 million (US$685 million).

The report also highlighted a continued preference among investors for more mature companies. Late-stage funding rose to $7.74 billion (US$6.0 billion) compared with the second half of 2025. Early-stage companies attracted $1.29 billion (US$1.0 billion), while seed-stage funding increased to $423 million (US$328 million).

Although funding activity strengthened, exit activity slowed during the period. Southeast Asia recorded 19 acquisitions and six initial public offerings in the first half of the year.

The largest acquisition involved ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, which was acquired by KKR and Singtel in a deal valued at $6.71 billion (US$5.2 billion). Meanwhile, MiniMax completed its public listing with a market capitalisation of $8.39 billion (US$6.5 billion).

Beyond Singapore, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur ranked as the next-largest cities for technology funding in Southeast Asia, attracting $150 million (US$116 million) and $134 million (US$104 million), respectively.

The Tracxn report tracks equity funding, exits and unicorn activity across Southeast Asia for the period from January to June 2026.