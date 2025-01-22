SINGAPORE: As Singaporean brands look to expand their reach in China, experts are recommending the use of powerful digital platforms to engage with local consumers beyond the tourist crowd. In the recent Retail Asia report, Tmall Global, JD Worldwide, Xiaohongshu, and Douyin have emerged as key avenues for retailers aiming to tap into China’s diverse and digitally savvy population.

Embracing e-commerce platforms and social media for consumer engagement

For brands aiming to break into the Chinese market, Tmall Global, Taobao, and JD Worldwide are proven platforms that allow direct access to millions of local consumers. According to Carmen Zhu, consulting director at Frost & Sullivan, these platforms are particularly useful for brands looking to offer a variety of products to a broad Chinese audience. Meanwhile, Xiaohongshu (also known as REDnote), a platform focused on lifestyle, beauty, and fashion, is ideal for brands targeting younger, trend-conscious shoppers.

“Xiaohongshu is particularly appealing to young Chinese consumers who seek trendy retail brands and rely on the platform for shopping inspiration,” said Diana Shao, category director at Mintel Group. As the social media platform grows in popularity, particularly among the youth, it provides a unique space for brands to establish a presence and foster consumer loyalty.

Mintel’s findings suggest that platforms like Tmall and JD have a massive user base, with 33% of consumers engaging daily and 66% making purchases weekly. Xiaohongshu has also captured attention, with 27% of consumers using it daily and 34% purchasing on the app at least once a week. However, the key to success lies not just in listing products but in creating a dynamic marketing strategy.

Boosting visibility through short-form videos, live streams, and pop-up stores

To stand out in the crowded Chinese marketplace, brands must incorporate innovative marketing strategies, particularly in the realm of short-form videos and livestream e-commerce. Platforms like Douyin (the Chinese counterpart of TikTok) and Kuaishou have become central to consumer interaction. “Douyin provides an excellent platform for short video marketing and livestream e-commerce,” Zhu noted. With six in ten consumers using these platforms daily, they offer unparalleled opportunities to engage shoppers and drive sales.

Retailers are also increasingly turning to influencers and livestreams to build credibility and expand brand visibility. Shao recommends collaborations with key influencers on platforms like Xiaohongshu to drive awareness while also tapping into the viral nature of livestream events.

In addition to digital strategies, pop-up stores are proving to be an effective offline marketing tool. According to Mintel, Chinese consumers are attracted to pop-up stores that are strategically located in high-traffic areas or offer exclusive products. These temporary setups allow brands to generate excitement and buzz without the long-term commitment of a permanent store while also driving engagement on social media.

“Pop-up stores can generate significant interest in China, especially if they’re located in key spots or offer exclusive deals,” Zhu explained. This approach also allows brands to combine online and offline strategies to engage tourists and local consumers, further diversifying their customer base.

For brands with a bigger budget, targeting Tier 1 cities like Chengdu for flagship stores or working with local tourism bureaus can help establish a deeper connection with local and visiting customers.

As competition grows, combining strong e-commerce platforms, social media engagement, strategic influencer partnerships, and innovative offline experiences will be key for Singaporean brands aiming to thrive in the Chinese market.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)